Subscribe

National

Gupta brothers are still far from the inside of a courtroom

Show must go on: Iqbal Sharma’s trial would begin regardless of the Guptas’ whereabouts, the National Prosecuting Authority said last year. Photo: Mlungusi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images
0

When former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma was arrested a year ago, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made it plain that it would not wait for the Gupta brothers’ return to South Africa to proceed with his fraud and money-laundering trial. 

The prosecuting service and justice department were at the time still battling behind the scenes to secure international arrest warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta. But the breakthrough of their arrest in Dubai last week does not spell the end of the wait to bring them to court alongside Sharma, as they prepare to fight extradition.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Gupta brothers are still far from the inside of a...

M&G PREMIUM

The law governing extradition from the United Arab Emirates would allow them to raise politics in resisting being surrendered to South African authorities
emsie ferreira
Article

Mid-Level Climate Reporter

The M&G is looking for a mid-level to senior climate/business reporter in the renewable energy, just transitions, coal, mining and financing field.
mg media
Environment

Joburg’s big stink can lead to headaches and nausea

Sasol has said the levels of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide were below the limits prescribed by its atmospheric emissions licences
sheree bega
National

State capture: More Gupta associates face arrest

M&G Premium

At least two former senior executives of state owned entities will be arrested
Paddy Harper & emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×