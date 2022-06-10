Gupta brothers are still far from the inside of a courtroom

When former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma was arrested a year ago, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) made it plain that it would not wait for the Gupta brothers’ return to South Africa to proceed with his fraud and money-laundering trial.

The prosecuting service and justice department were at the time still battling behind the scenes to secure international arrest warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta. But the breakthrough of their arrest in Dubai last week does not spell the end of the wait to bring them to court alongside Sharma, as they prepare to fight extradition.