Gender-based violence: private sector the missing link

Two advocates for gender equality, both survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), believe the private sector is the “missing link” in efforts to combat South Africa’s high rates of GBV.

“For decades, governments and NGOs have tried, mainly without the private sector, to

address GBV, and to date have not been able to reduce or eradicate the scourge significantly,” according to Tiekie Barnard, the chief executive of the African chapter of the business advocacy and training group Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI).

“There was always a missing link. And that missing link is the private sector,” said Barnard.

“GBV is rooted in gender inequality, and the private sector is a powerful partner in advancing gender equality at work, due to its distinctive position as a catalyst and role model for change.”

Barnard, along with associate professor for strategic communication at the University of Johannesburg, Corné Davis, will release a research report in August — women’s month — that delves into their assertion that the private sector is the missing link in the fight against GBV.

Titled The Costly Impact of GBV: Private Sector Perceptions and Realities in South Africa, the report, which is based on primary research, explores the effect of gender-based violence on the economy.

“GBV is not only a societal issue, it is also a business issue that has and will continue to negatively impact our economy if we do not consciously address it,” says Barnard.

The purpose of the report is to drive accountability and influence GBV-related system

change and policy-making in the private sector, thereby contributing towards enabling equal opportunities and empowering women.

“Our research explores and tracks the awareness, knowledge, impact and opinions about GBV and its prevention in the private sector in South Africa,” says Davis. “Despite growing awareness around the issue, reliable and harmonised data on the understanding, prevalence and real cost of gender-based violence in the private sector is still hard to find and an underresearched subject.”

From a business perspective, says Barnard, “You cannot operate at an optimum productivity level if you are a victim of gender-based violence”.

“[Human resources] need to be trained to pick up on those symptoms.”

In its 2014 report – Too Costly to Ignore: The Economic Impact of Gender-Based Violence In South Africa, risk mitigation group KPMG estimated that GBV costs the country more than R28.4-billion annually, amounting to 1% of GDP.

The 2022 report reflects primary research, including one-on-one conversations with 73 executives and more than 2 217 surveys completed by working-class people.

Barnard and Davis said they wanted to have discussions with the executives of companies and, when the opportunity arose — which it did — educate them about GBV.

“At least another 70 top-structured personnel know about gender-based violence and the impact of it on the human side of their business. They cannot say they don’t know anymore,” said Davis.

Barnard added: “There is an incredible apathy across South African citizens that, if it does not affect me, I’m not going to do anything about it.”

Davis concurred, saying that every person knows of at least one GBV victim, or knows someone who knows a victim.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that 12.1 in every 100 000 women in South Africa are victims of femicide each year. This is five times higher than the global average of 2.6 out of every 100 000 women.

Davis said 90% of cases are not reported, or that GBV has become such a norm that it is no longer recognisable in society. In many cases, she added, GBV is “endorsed by cultures”.

Both Barnard and Davis are survivors of gender-based violence.

Davis said that while growing up, GBV was “very much a white thing”.

“In the South African context, male dominance and imbalance of power remains, mainly

male over female. The most prevalent form of GBV is intimate partner violence, violence

against children, child sexual abuse and domestic violence. And while a small percentage of men suffer abuse as well, the ratio is much lower than for women, yet it remains as underreported as other forms of violence,” said Davis.

To ensure private sector participation in addressing gender-based violence, it must “be built into corporate governance and reporting,” Davis stressed.

She refers to Canada, where private sector organisations educate and raise awareness about GBV as it is policy and forms part of the country’s National Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Citing a McKinsey Global Institute report, Barnard said that when gender equality is balanced, it could add $12-trillion to the global GDP by 2025.

“If we address GBV as the private sector, we will be able to change the GDP of this country. That is what the figures will show you,” said Barnard, pointing out that businesses must encourage conversation about GBV among their staff members and have support systems in place for victims.

“Now, more than ever, companies need a comprehensive plan for supporting and fairly

advancing women, with a focus on accountability and results. If South Africa doesn’t get it

right, we are going to continue with this cycle we are in,” said Barnard.

The Costly Impact of GBV: Private Sector Perceptions and Realities in South Africa will be released on 11 August during an event held in partnership with the JSE.

The research was initiated and created by Davis and Barnard and conducted in partnership with Mid-Sweden University and supported by KPMG South Africa.