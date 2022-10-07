Subscribe

HouseAd-700x250-2022-Oct-07
National

Eskom to suspend load-shedding on Saturday morning

The state-owned utility continues to face generation capacity constraints. (Madelene Cronje)
0

Eskom said on Friday it would suspend load-shedding at 5am on Saturday morning because of reduced weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves, although it warned that it continued to face generation capacity constraints.

In a brief statement, the state-owned power utility, which has implemented continuous rolling blackouts for about a month — at one point scaling them up to stage six — said it would give an update on Sunday afternoon or as soon as there were any significant changes.

“Since yesterday afternoon, a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service,” Eskom said.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

M&G Media

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising
HouseAd-300x250-2022-Oct-07

Latest stories

Opinion

Tackling gender-based violence and femicide requires collective effort

Government and civil society need to listen to those who are most at risk to ensure policies are effective
phinah kodisang
Opinion

South Africa must not exceed its ecological and infrastructural capacity

The wellbeing of our country and every person living in it depends on a healthy environment — the ecological carrying capacity
Ritchie Morris
Friday

One Show, Two Takes: Stranger Things

Nostalgia and spooky action reign supreme in season 4 of the hit series
jo buitendach & dimpho masopha
Politics

‘ANC treasurer must be in cabinet’

M&G Premium

Mdumiseni Ntuli also believes Zweli Mkhize wasn’t properly assessed before he was endorsed as party president
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×