Eskom to suspend load-shedding on Saturday morning

Eskom said on Friday it would suspend load-shedding at 5am on Saturday morning because of reduced weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves, although it warned that it continued to face generation capacity constraints.

In a brief statement, the state-owned power utility, which has implemented continuous rolling blackouts for about a month — at one point scaling them up to stage six — said it would give an update on Sunday afternoon or as soon as there were any significant changes.

“Since yesterday afternoon, a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service,” Eskom said.