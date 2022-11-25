Subscribe

Meyiwa trial: Chicco Twala must tell the truth about what happened after Senzo’s death

Facing the music: Longwe, son of Chicco Twala (above), has questions to answer. Photo: Masi Losi/Sowetan/Gallo Images
NEWS ANALYSIS

The charm offensive Sello “Chicco” Twala went on this week, including visiting footballer Senzo Meyiwa’s family home in KwaZulu-Natal, will not remove the stench from the aftermath of Meyiwa’s October 2014 murder. 

Only the truth about his son Longwe Twala’s whereabouts moments after Meyiwa was fatally shot — and whether he gave a statement to the police on the night of the murder —could placate the soccer star’s family 

and bring the long-running saga closer to closure.  

To recap, Chicco Twala admitted this week that he had paid the Meyiwa family a visit on Friday, 19 November, after receiving a call from a journalist about something the footballer’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, had allegedly said, which had disturbed him.

In the live interviews the renowned music producer gave to news channels, he did not divulge the contents of his conversation with Meyiwa’s mother Ntombifuthi Meyiwa, only saying he had pledged his support to her. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

