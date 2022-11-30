Subscribe

Eskom “unaware” of security agency’s request for vetting information about André de Ruyter

Eskom says it is unaware of a request dating back to June from the State Security Agency for vetting documentation pertaining to chief executive André de Ruyter.
Eskom says it is unaware of a request dating back to June from the State Security Agency (SSA) for vetting documentation pertaining to chief executive André de Ruyter

“It is therefore inaccurate to claim Eskom has delayed the vetting process of its executives,” utility spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in response to questions from the Mail & Guardian on Wednesday.

This was after deputy minister responsible for state security Zizi Kodwa earlier on Wednesday said De Ruyter was not fully vetted because he had not provided all of the information requested by the SSA. 

“We were promised by Mr De Ruyter that by the beginning of June he will give us the outstanding documents,” Kodwa told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

According to Mantshantsha, Eskom only received vetting documents — known as Z204 forms — for its chief executive and other executives in October this year.  

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

