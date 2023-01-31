Subscribe

National

Eskom says it will implement stage six load-shedding on Tuesday night

0

Eskom said it would again implement stage six load shedding on Tuesday night, following a breakdown of six electricity generating units over the last 24 hours.

“Stage five load-shedding will be implemented from 12pm this afternoon until 9pm tonight. Thereafter stage six load-shedding will be implemented until 5am tomorrow morning. Stage five will then be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice,” the utility said in a statement on its Twitter account.

“In the last 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not yet returned to service.”

Eskom has, in the past couple of days, been implementing stage four load-shedding.

Mg Reporter
Guest Author

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Eskom says it will implement stage six load-shedding on Tuesday...

The utility said in the past 24 hours, six generating units had broken down
Mg Reporter
Friday

10 songs turning 20 in 2023

2003 produced some iconic songs in hip hop and R&B
gugulethu tshabalala
Opinion

ChatGPT represents progress but also problems

But in terms of education it’s less about cheating and more about developing countries fighting for a seat at the table
nyari samushonga
National

Eggs, chicken prices soar: ’Load shedding is killing us’

Small businesses in Khayelitsha have been paying over R3 more for eggs since November
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×