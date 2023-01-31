Eskom says it will implement stage six load-shedding on Tuesday night

Eskom said it would again implement stage six load shedding on Tuesday night, following a breakdown of six electricity generating units over the last 24 hours.

“Stage five load-shedding will be implemented from 12pm this afternoon until 9pm tonight. Thereafter stage six load-shedding will be implemented until 5am tomorrow morning. Stage five will then be implemented continuously from 5am on Wednesday until further notice,” the utility said in a statement on its Twitter account.

“In the last 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not yet returned to service.”

Eskom has, in the past couple of days, been implementing stage four load-shedding.