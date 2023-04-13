National / 13 Apr 2023 Thabo Bester: The bizarre facts behind a jailbird let loose By Eunice Stoltz Thabo Bester. Illustration: Lisa NelsonEvidence suggests that the burnt body found in Bester’s cell entered the prison through a TV cabinet This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Bheki Cele, Department for correctional services, G4S, Groundup, Mangaung Correctional Centre, Nandipha Magudumana, Netflix, Ronald Lamola, South African Police Service, Thabo Bester