Subscribe
National
/ 13 Apr 2023

Thabo Bester: The bizarre facts behind a jailbird let loose

By
thabo-bester_extra_large
Thabo Bester. Illustration: Lisa Nelson

Evidence suggests that the burnt body found in Bester’s cell entered the prison through a TV cabinet

This article is only available to subscribers.

View subscription options

If you are already a subscriber, login here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,