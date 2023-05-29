Increased use of gas guns in KwaZulu-Natal robberies

Robbers are increasingly using gas guns because they are more easily acquired than real firearms

Robbers are increasingly using gas guns because they are more easily acquired than real firearms, said Melanie Veness, the chief executive of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business.

Gas guns, which resemble real guns, are usually used for self-defence.

Veness said this modus operandi has been on the rise in the city. “There has been a spike in the number of business robberies in town and in crime in general. I had an engagement with our SAPS [South African Police Service] area commissioner earlier this week and she advised that the police are having a challenge with the number of gas guns being used to commit robberies.”

She added: “These guns look and feel exactly like real weapons, but are more easily available and cheaper to purchase — you can buy them over the counter at most malls. More and more young people are being caught using them to commit crime; they’ve been emboldened by having a gas gun,” said Veness.

She added that the police have difficulty arresting people with gas guns because they are not illegal.

She said that criminals were avoiding areas that had adequate security “and they do know whether your cameras are recording or not, so dummy cameras will unfortunately not do the job”.

Veness added that people who had fallen victim to these crimes were advised to report them to the police.

“If you are robbed, please don’t touch anything and please wait for the fingerprint officers to collect fingerprints before carrying on trading. There is often a wait for fingerprint officers to arrive, which I know is frustrating, but we do need to catch these criminals.”

Mi7 security company director Colin Davids said they are aware of reports of this modus operandi.

“There have been reported incidents [of criminals using gas guns] due to their similarity to real guns. We have previously apprehended two or three people using gas guns, but recently we have not encountered any cases on our side.”

AET Security’s spokesperson, Renee Veenstra, said criminals who use gas guns were “playing with their lives”.

“If a gas gun looks like a real gun and is pointed at an officer who truly believes his life is in danger, that suspect may be killed in what that officer, SAPS or otherwise, believes is self-defence. We never assume that someone is carrying a ‘toy’ and we are trained to assume the worst and be prepared for it,” she said.

Jaden Percy, of Security Hyperstore in Pietermaritzburg, said that inquiries for gas guns had been on the rise.

“In terms of sales, there have not been a lot of sales, but we get around six or seven inquiries per day on gas guns. A lot of people come in to inquire on how realistic the guns look, and if they need a licence to own one. But they are often put off by the price of the guns. A very realistic-looking gun will cost you around R3 000. These guns look and feel like real guns, but they are not,” said Percy.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshuinda said they will analyse the frequency of this kind of crime before they can comment on the matter. “There has to be crime pattern analysis on crimes committed where gas guns have been used.”