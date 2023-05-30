Eusebius McKaiser, broadcaster and journalist dies at age 45

Eusebius McKaiser

Renowned political analyst, broadcaster and former Mail & Guardian columnist Eusebius McKaiser died suddenly on Tuesday aged 45, his manager confirmed.

“It is true,” Jackie Strydom told the M&G, without elaborating on the cause of death. She said she would issue a statement later.

McKaiser was a political and social commentator, as well as popular radio talk show host, debate coach, master of ceremonies and a public speaker of note who was a South African national debate champion and the 2011 World Masters Debate Champion.

McKaiser, who was gay, was outspoken about issues of racism and sexuality.

His analytical articles and columns were widely published in South African newspapers, including the M&G, as well as The New York Times.

McKaiser studied law and philosophy and taught philosophy in South Africa and England.

South Africans reacted to his death with shock on social media.

In a post on its Twitter account, political party ActionSA said: “We are devastated to hear of the untimely passing of one of South Africa’s brightest journalists.”

Fellow writers and journalists expressed their shock over McKaizer’s sudden death. IOL chief editor Lance Witten wrote: “Culturally coloured, politically black. RIP Eusebius McKaiser, an intellectual giant, an incisive mind, an outspoken and fierce defender of truth and justice.”

In one of his last Twitter posts, just hours before he died on Tuesday, McKaiser posted about his awe at the performance of UK-based South African dancer Musa Motha who lost a leg due to childhood cancer, but recently wowed the audience on the Britain’s Got Talent show with his routine.

McKaiser tweeted: “STOP what you’re doing. Right now. You need to watch this. Wow. I … am speechless & ran out of tears.”