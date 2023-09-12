Senzo Meyiwa trial: Court proceedings adjourn as one of the accused is unwell

The five people on trial — Ncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Fisokuhle Ntuli — have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition. (Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

The Senzo Myiwa murder trial was adjourned on Tuesday after Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng granted a court order that accused number five, Fiskohle Ntuli, be examined by a medical practitioner.

Defence advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing Ntuli, requested the adjournment until Wednesday, saying her client was not feeling well.

Mokgoatlheng asked state prosecutor George Baloyi to read section 159 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which covers the instances in which proceedings can continue without the accused present. The judge requested all advocates to draft an order to the head of Leeuwkop prison asking that Ntuli be seen by a medical doctor.

“I do not want this gentleman to go to Lueewkop prison and be given tablets and castor oil, he must be attended by a doctor,” Mokgoatlheng said.

He ordered that a medical report be presented to the court on Wednesday when the trial is expected to continue.

Meyiwa was shot in what the state says was a botched robbery at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on 26 October 2014.

The five accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntuli, Mthobisi Mncube, Bongani Ntanzi and Mthokozisi Maphisa, have all pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.