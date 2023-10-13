Two South Africans confirmed dead in attack on Israel

People gather in support of the recent attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas after the Friday prayer at Beyazit Mosque on October 13, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images

Two South Africans were among the victims of the Israeli-Hamas war, the department of international relations said on Friday.

“The department of international relations and cooperation can confirm that we have been notified that two South African nationals have died in this ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel,” spokesman Clayson Monyela said.

However, further efforts were underway to verify the information because one of the victims was reported to have an Israeli identity number.

“So we need to determine whether there is dual citizenship or what the picture is,” Monyela added.

He expressed the government’s condolences to the families of the two victims.

“On behalf of the South African government we would like to pass a message of sincere condolences to the families and the loved ones of our two nationals.

“Our missions in Ramallah and Tel Aviv are coordinating efforts and also rendering consular assistance to the families of our nationals.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called for a cessation of hostilities escalating in the region after Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion into southern Israel last Saturday that left 1 300 dead.

Israel has retaliated with lethal airstrikes on Gaza. The coastal strip is bracing for a ground invasion after the Israeli military demanded that more than a million residents relocate from the north to the south.

The UN has warned that this forced relocation could have devastating consequences. According to the Palestinian health ministry, 1 799 people in Gaza have been killed over the past six days, about half of the victims being minors and women.

Ramaphosa has said South Africa was ready to help negotiate a peaceful settlement.

This, he stressed, should see a viable Palestinian state existing in peace alongside Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital.