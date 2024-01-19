Station commander investigated for links to crime kingpin

Number’s up: Alleged Cape Town gang leader Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson were arrested last year on charges of theft, robbery and fraud, but an acting police station commander’s behaviour suggests that gangs have succeeded in infiltrating some police structures.

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

There is ‘growing concern’ about increasing levels of gangsterism and organised crime in the Western Cape