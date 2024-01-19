Station commander investigated for links to crime kingpin

Number’s up: Alleged Cape Town gang leader Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson were arrested last year on charges of theft, robbery and fraud, but an acting police station commander’s behaviour suggests that gangs have succeeded in infiltrating some police structures.
There is ‘growing concern’ about increasing levels of gangsterism and organised crime in the Western Cape
