Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 16 March 2024

People lured by deepfake ads lose savings

By
Man Hand Holding A Mobile Phone With Red Screen And Warning Icon With The Text "scam Alert", Security Mobile Concept, Security Risk.
The adverts impersonated billionaires such as Elon Musk and Johann Rupert, as well as SABC anchors, to promote an online trading platform

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , ,