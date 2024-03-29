Let’s make a worthy God in our own image

Faith-baiting: Flowers are laid to respect the victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, for which Isis has claimed responsibility. Photo: Contributor/Getty Images

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

If we make God in our image, let it not be the genocidal maniac worthy only of contempt but rather a God of kindness, worthy of our worship