George building collapse: Hope amid tragedy as rescue efforts intensify

The George municipality confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that 36 people had been rescued from the rubble at 75 Victoria Street. (Herman Pieters/Garden Route District Municipality)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers



The five-storey apartment building was scheduled to open on 1 August