National
/ 28 May 2024

BHI Trust: Convicted fraudster Craig Warriner sentenced to 25 years

By
Graphic Ponziguy Website 1000px
Craig Warriner. Graphic representation by John McCann/M&G
The former co-trustee was found guilty of 206 counts of fraud in the scheme, which has cost investors at least R1.6 billion

