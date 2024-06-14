LIVE | South Africa’s coalition countdown

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo stands as he arrives at the first sitting of the new South African Parliament in Cape Town on June 14, 2024. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)

After two weeks of high drama, court applications, intense behind the scenes negotiations – and waiting – the highly anticipated first sitting of the National Assembly and crucial KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provincial legislatures takes place at 10am today.

READ | MG coalitions hub

14/06 13:30

Confirming agreement, Zille says ANC’s Didiza and DA’s Lotriet will make “formidable” speaker pair – Emsie Ferreira

The Democratic Alliance will take up seats in terms of a broad agreement on a coalition government inked on Friday, Helen Zille, the chairwoman of the party’s federal executive, told the M&G.

Holding a copy of the agreement, titled “Statement of Intent of the 2024 Government of National Unity,” Zille said the party insisted it be signed if the ANC wanted its support for Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as president in the National Assembly later on Friday.

In terms of the agreement, the DA would vote for the ANC’s Thoko Didiza as speaker of the assembly, while the ANC would back the nomination of the DA’s Annelie Lotriet as deputy speaker.

Zille confirmed that the DA had tried to win agreement that the speaker would come from its ranks but said she believed Didiza and Lotriet would make a formidable team.

“There is not a man in the house who they would not confront and stare down. So we have got a really formidable team there.”

She described the agreement as the product of much soul-searching within the DA, and long nights and days of talks with ANC negotiators that finally saw sign-off only after the National Assembly began sitting on Friday to swear in MPs and elect the president and presiding officers.

“The major sticking points were the concept of proportionality and the concept of sufficient consensus. Those were the two sticking points,” she stressed.

“We wanted checks and balances in this document. We wanted the ANC to understand that they did not win an overall majority in this election and that things have changed for them, and so we wanted that to be reflected in the document.

“We did not want to be in a situation where we were merely propping up an ANC government. And they equally wanted as much muscle as they could get out of it. Understandably, that is what negotiations are about.”

“I think we found a good compromise but it took a long time and it took late nights and early mornings.”

Zille described taking the decision to go into the executive as a momentous one for the official opposition, not taken lightly.

There was a lot of introspection about going into the cabinet, she added.

“This is a huge step for us. When you cross a Rubicon, for better or for worse, and we will have to see which one it is, you have a lot of introspection, no question.”

She said talks about revisiting contentious legislation and potentially devolving powers to provinces would follow in coming weeks.

“We are going to negotiate a programme of government in the next six weeks.”

14/06 12:40

Didiza and Mente nominated for National Assembly speaker – Emsie Ferreira

The ANC nominated Thoko Didiza for National Assembly speaker on Friday when the sitting resumed after a brief caucus the EFF demanded. Didiza accepted the nomination.

African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula then rose to nominate the EFF’s Veronica Mente for the post.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa seconded her nomination, which Mente accepted.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that ballot papers would be prepared and suspended proceedings. He told MPs that they were welcome to have lunch during the break, suggesting it would be substantial.

Meanwhile, a source close to the coalition negotiations said there was no agreement as yet on cabinet positions, or whether the DA would agree to take up seats in the executive.

These details will still be thrashed out in coming days, he said. However, the ANC wants the DA to come into cabinet.

“It is natural that this happens in a government of national unity, or a coalition if you prefer to call it that.”

The Democratic Alliance had wanted the position of speaker, but one of the party’s MPs told the M&G the ANC was never realistically going to let it go to another party.

WATCH: Panyaza Lesufi is sworn in to the Gauteng Legislature

14/06 11:30

Drama at start of voting for KZN legislature speaker – Paddy Harper

​​The vote for speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has gotten off to a dramatic start, with the Umkhonto we Sizwe party requesting that members use black pens to protect their identities.

MK party MPL Mervyn Dirks, that party’s nominee for speaker, made the request to KwaZulu-Natal provincial judge president Toba Poyo-Dlwati ahead of the vote, in which he is contesting the ANC’s Nontembeko Boyce.

Dirks said they had been made aware that a “certain” party had given its MPLs coloured pens in order to track how they vote – a reference to the ANC, some of whose MPLs are believed to have divided loyalties between the ANC and MK.

Poyo-Dlwati said that she would not entertain a debate on the matter, but adjourned the house to prepare for the vote, saying she would address the issue when the session resumed.

Boyce was nominated by Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MPL Mntomuhle Khawula and seconded by Democratic Alliance provincial leader Francois Rodgers, whose parties are part of the proposed government of provincial unity along with the National Freedom Party (NFP).

The MK party has 37 seats out of 80, the ANC 14, the IFP 14, the DA 11 and the NFP 1.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have two seats.

If any of the ANC MPLs vote against their choice of candidate, it will deliver either a hung legislature or a MK victory, depending on the numbers.

14/06 11:30

To caucus, or not to caucus, that is the question – Emsie Ferreira

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announces that we will now proceed to the election of the speaker. He calls for nominations.

The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu protests, reminding him that he has called for a break to caucus.

Zondo asks him to repeat his request. Shivambu does so, adding that it was in line with the law to ask for time to “caucus about the process that is about to happen now”.

Zondo replies, to laughter from other parties: “But why would you not have caucused before?”

Shivambu protests again, at which point Zondo says he will allow a comfort break of 15 minutes. He suspends proceedings.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema looks on during the first sitting of the new South African Parliament in Cape Town on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP)

14/06 11:00 ​​

ANC gets speaker too in last minute coalition deal – Emsie Ferreira

The ANC has refused to bow to the Democratic Alliance’s demand that the speaker of the National Assembly come from its ranks.

A deal was reached, as the inaugural sitting of the National Assembly got underway, that the position would instead be filled by the ANC’s Thoko Didiza. The deputy speaker will be a member of the DA.

This marks a major coalition talks victory for the ANC, as opposition parties had been adamant that the same party should not lead both the executive and the legislature.

The Democratic Alliance will accept cabinet postions in return for ceding that of the speaker to the ANC, sources close to the coalition negotiations said.

However, these appeared to be continuing apace while MPs were sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

DA chief negotatior Helen Zille rushed out of the chamber and took up a seat outside, texting on her phone.

She told the media she was too busy to take questions.

Talks went “down to the wire”, one Democratic Alliance MP told the Mail & Guardian, with no agreement in place as politicians began piling into the Cape Town Convention Centre, where the assembly was sitting.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, which has found itself sidelined in the negotiations, marched in late. The party’s MPs took their seats well after Zondo had started swearing in elected MPs.

Zondo said it was an honour for him to preside over a historic sitting that marked an important moment for the country “having finished 30 years of our democracy and starting another 30 years”.

South Africa now had an opportunity to ensure that “we do not repeat the mistakes of the first 30”, Zondo said.

14/06 10:30

“Progressive Caucus” says ANC has snubbed them – Mandisa Nyathi

ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, while being sworn in to the new parliament in Cape Town, on Friday. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)

Smaller opposition parties in Parliament have accused the ANC of using the government of national unity (GNU) to disguise their alliance with the DA and IFP.

They said that the ANC did not offer them “equal chances” to contribute to the GNU government.

The parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, the United Democratic Movement, Al Jama-ah, the United African Transformation, and the African Transformation Movement have formed what they call a Progressive Caucus.

Speaking during a media briefing, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu called on the ANC not to agree to a coalition government with the DA.

Shivambu’s call follows the party’s decision not to enter into the GNU due to the ANC’s advanced talks with “right-wing and reactionary political parties”, which the EFF contends is the DA.

On Thursday, party leader Julius Malema said the party would enter into a coalition with a smaller party to contest other positions, touting its national chairperson Veronica Mente for speaker or deputy speaker, and Shivambu for finance committee chairperson.

On Friday, Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks called on the ANC to meet with the Progressive Caucus because the GNU was a “smokescreen”. “They should all consider a national front. We cannot return to white rule. There will be a bloodbath,” Hendricks said.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said if the ANC was honest from the start, it would have shared its agreement with all parties. “We have never demanded any positions,” he said.

The briefing follows the gathering of the smaller parties on Thursday night, where they raised concerns over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to engage with all parties.

They said that talks had been “meaningless and fragmented”, and there had been no substantive outcomes.

The parties said they had a right to form an integral part of the discussions that would develop a government of national unity, and in ensuring the creation of an effective Parliament.

14/06 10:00

DA MPs confirm there is no agreement on who will be speaker – Emsie Ferreira

“It is down to the wire,” one told M&G 20 minutes before the sitting was due to start.

Rise Mzansi’s Sabine Meabe said the party believed that “the party that leads the executive cannot lead the legislature”. However, the ANC has not agreed to this, which is also the view of the DA.

Rise Mzansi will support Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as president.

The party has not finalised coalition talks with the ANC. It will resume talks after Friday’s sitting.

How the National Assembly first sitting will unfold

Parliament, Friday, 14 June 2024 – Today is the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA) as determined by the Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo. The first sitting is a formal sitting where designated members are sworn in and where the Presiding Officers are elected to constitute the National Assembly.

The first sitting of the National Council of Provinces is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 15 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The NA is elected to represent the people and to ensure government by the people under the Constitution. It does this by choosing the President, providing a national forum for public debate of important issues, passing laws, and overseeing the executive.

During today’s sitting Chief Justice Zondo will preside over the sitting and the swearing in of all the designated members present at the sitting.

Following the swearing in of the members, members will nominate candidates for the position of Speaker.

Election of the Speaker

Chief Justice Zondo calls for the nomination of candidates for election as Speaker of the NA and will announce the names of the person(s) duly nominated.

If only one valid nomination is received, Chief Justice Zondo declares the nominated candidate duly elected.

If more than one valid nomination is received, a vote is taken by secret ballot and proceedings are suspended until the results of the voting can be announced to the House.

After the announcement of the elected candidate, the Speaker takes the Chair, expresses his or her sense of the honour conferred upon him or her and presides over the election of the Deputy Speaker.

Election of the Deputy Speaker

The Speaker calls for the nomination of candidates for election as Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker announces the name(s) of the person(s) duly nominated.

If only one valid nomination is received, the Speaker declares the nominated candidate duly elected.

If more than one valid nomination is received, members will vote by secret ballot and proceedings are suspended until the results of the voting can be made known.

After the announcement of the elected candidate, the Deputy Speaker expresses his or her sense of the honour conferred upon him or her.

The proceedings will be suspended until 14:00

When the House resumes, the election of the President of the Republic will get underway.

Election of the President of the Republic

The Speaker takes the Chair and invites the Chief Justice to preside.

The Chief Justice calls on Members to nominate candidates for election as President

The Chief Justice announces the name(s) of the person(s) duly nominated.

If only one valid nomination is received, the Chief Justice declares the nominated candidate duly elected.

If more than one valid nomination is received, a vote is taken by secret ballot and proceedings are suspended until the results of the voting can be announced to the House.

The Speaker then takes the chair and invites parties and the President-elect to address the House.

The Speaker adjourns the House.

Issued by the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

14/06 06:00

Unity government over first hurdle as Cyril Ramaphosa awaits second term

Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed government of national unity appears to have made it over the first hurdle and goes into Friday’s National Assembly session with an agreement on speaker, deputy speaker and president.

The ANC has secured the support of the Democratic Alliance (DA) , the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Rise Mzansi and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in these crucial votes, with the proposal still being discussed by its national executive committee at the time of writing on Thursday.

The parties have secured a broad agreement on how they will work together and were busy working out the details around what positions each would hold in a new administration ahead of Friday’s first sitting.

It is not clear at this point whether the DA will take up cabinet seats or whether it will rather take on roles in chairing parliamentary committees, supporting the ANC on key votes.

READ THE FULL STORY BY OUR POLITICS TEAM HERE

Results for May 29 elections, 2024.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo stands as he arrives at the first sitting of the new South African Parliament in Cape Town on June 14, 2024. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP)