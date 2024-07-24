Careers & Tenders
National
/ 24 July 2024

Ingonyama Trust Board extends CEO Vela Mngwengwe’s contract despite MisuZulu’s objections

By
Vela Mngwengwe
Mngwengwe headed the turnaround team deployed to regularise the finances and administration of the ITB before becoming the full-time chief executive of the entity.

Mngwengwe will remain in the post for another two years

.

