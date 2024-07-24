National / 24 July 2024 Ingonyama Trust Board extends CEO Vela Mngwengwe’s contract despite MisuZulu’s objections By Paddy Harper Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp Mngwengwe headed the turnaround team deployed to regularise the finances and administration of the ITB before becoming the full-time chief executive of the entity. Mngwengwe will remain in the post for another two years This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: board meeting, CEO tenure extension., commercial leases, farming leases, high court ruling, Ingonyama Trust, Ingonyama Trust Board, ITB CEO contract, ITB finances, ITB revenue, King MisuZulu, Land Reform, legal battle, Mineral Rights, Mzwanele Nyhontso, news, R41 million investment loss, R9 million legal fees, Rural Development, South Africa, traditional authorities, Traditional Leaders, unlawful residential leases, Vela Mngwengwe, Zulu monarch