Locals have forcefully shut down foreign-owned spaza shop in Naledi. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The health minister said that there was no direct link between the children’s deaths and the products consumed from the local spaza shops

This content is restricted to subscribers only.

Join the M&G Community

Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscription enables: - M&G community membership

- independent journalism

- access to all premium articles & features

- a digital version of the weekly newspaper

- invites to subscriber-only events

- the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber?

Login here.

Locals have forcefully shut down foreign-owned spaza shop in Naledi. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)