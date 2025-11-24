Careers & Tenders
24 November 2025

WE ARE HIRING: Senior Reporter X 2- POLITICS

The Mail & Guardian is seeking a savvy, sharp-eyed Political Journalist to drive coverage of South Africa’s most pressing political developments. You will report with rigour, clarity and independence in an era that demands fearless journalism.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Generate exclusive stories and analysis on South African politics, policy, and governance.
  • Build trusted sources within political structures, parties, civil society and government.
  • File well-sourced investigative and explanatory pieces with national relevance.
  • Attend press briefings, court cases, and political events.
  • Contribute to live reporting during elections and major developments.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 4 years’ experience covering politics.
  • Proven track record of breaking and exclusive reporting.
  • Strong analytical and writing skills.
  • Ability to simplify complex political developments for diverse audiences.
  • Must be willing to travel and work irregular hours as needed.

All interested and suitably qualified applicants must submit a current CV by no later than 16h30 on Thursday,4 December 2025 to Sewela Mamphiswana at: [email protected]. Please indicate clearly in your email the position/s that you are applying for.

Mail & Guardian is committed to its Employment Equity and Affirmative Action plans.

