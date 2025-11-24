WE ARE HIRING: Senior Reporter X 2- POLITICS

(Mail & Guardian)

The Mail & Guardian is seeking a savvy, sharp-eyed Political Journalist to drive coverage of South Africa’s most pressing political developments. You will report with rigour, clarity and independence in an era that demands fearless journalism.



Key Responsibilities:

Generate exclusive stories and analysis on South African politics, policy, and governance.

Build trusted sources within political structures, parties, civil society and government.

File well-sourced investigative and explanatory pieces with national relevance.

Attend press briefings, court cases, and political events.

Contribute to live reporting during elections and major developments.

Requirements:

Minimum 4 years’ experience covering politics.

Proven track record of breaking and exclusive reporting.

Strong analytical and writing skills.

Ability to simplify complex political developments for diverse audiences.

Must be willing to travel and work irregular hours as needed.

All interested and suitably qualified applicants must submit a current CV by no later than 16h30 on Thursday,4 December 2025 to Sewela Mamphiswana at: [email protected]. Please indicate clearly in your email the position/s that you are applying for.

Mail & Guardian is committed to its Employment Equity and Affirmative Action plans.