WE ARE HIRING: Senior Reporter X 2- POLITICS

(Mail & Guardian)
The Mail & Guardian is seeking a savvy, sharp-eyed Political Journalist to drive coverage of South Africa’s most pressing political developments. You will report with rigour, clarity and independence in an era that demands fearless journalism.
Key Responsibilities:
- Generate exclusive stories and analysis on South African politics, policy, and governance.
- Build trusted sources within political structures, parties, civil society and government.
- File well-sourced investigative and explanatory pieces with national relevance.
- Attend press briefings, court cases, and political events.
- Contribute to live reporting during elections and major developments.
Requirements:
- Minimum 4 years’ experience covering politics.
- Proven track record of breaking and exclusive reporting.
- Strong analytical and writing skills.
- Ability to simplify complex political developments for diverse audiences.
- Must be willing to travel and work irregular hours as needed.
All interested and suitably qualified applicants must submit a current CV by no later than 16h30 on Thursday,4 December 2025 to Sewela Mamphiswana at: [email protected]. Please indicate clearly in your email the position/s that you are applying for.
Mail & Guardian is committed to its Employment Equity and Affirmative Action plans.