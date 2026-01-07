Ramaphosa bypasses shortlisted candidates, appoints Andy Mothibi as new NPA head

Andy Mothibe has been appointed as the new national director of public prosecutions. File photo by Paul Botes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Advocate Andy Mothibi as the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), with effect from 1 February.

The decision follows the conclusion of an advisory panel process in which six shortlisted candidates were deemed unsuitable for the role after interviews which were broadcast live on television.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it was Ramaphosa’s prerogative, empowered by the Constitution, to appoint a suitable head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“Accordingly, president Ramaphosa has in terms of section 179 of the Constitution of the Republic Of South Africa, read with section 10 of the NPA Act, decided to appoint advocate Jan Lekgoa [Andy] Mothibi with effect from the 02/01/2026 as the national director of public prosecutions,” Magwenya said.

Mothibi replaces Shamila Batohi, whose term as NPA boss ends this month. Batohi is the only national director of public prosecutions to finish her seven year term in post-apartheid South Africa.

The advisory panel, led by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, submitted its report on the interview process — in which 30 candidates applied and six were shortlisted — to the president on 12 December 2025.

“In the report, the panel advised the president that none of the interviewed candidates were suitable for the role of NDPP,” said Magwenya, adding. “The Constitution and the National Prosecuting Authority Act vest the power to appoint the NDPP in the president.”

Mothibi began his career as a public prosecutor in the Johannesburg and Soweto magistrates’ and regional courts.

He later served as a magistrate in both courts and has held senior legal, compliance and risk management roles in the public and private sectors, including at the South African Revenue Service, where he was head of corporate legal services and head of governance.

In light of Mothibi’s impending move to the NPA, Ramaphosa appointed Leonard Lekgetho, the SIU’s chief operations officer, as acting head of the unit with effect from 1 February.