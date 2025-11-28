Six candidates shortlisted to lead NPA when Shamila Batohi’s term ends in January

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. (X)

The recruitment process to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions is underway ahead of the end of Shamila Batohi’s term in January, with six candidates shortlisted for interviews.

The advisory panel overseeing the process — chaired by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi — met on Tuesday to finalise the screening of nominees after the deadline for applications was extended last week to widen the pool, with a call issued through the Legal Practice Council and law bodies for additional submissions.

“In this regard, the panel met, and during the meeting, the panel considered a total of 32 applications and identified six candidates who met the minimum requirements,” the department of justice said in a statement.

The six shortlisted candidates — who include decorated prosecutors and investigators within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as well as experts in the field of law — will proceed to a public comment and interview phase scheduled for 10 and 11 December.

Among them is the current director of public prosecutions in the NPA’s Western Cape division, Nicolette Bell, who has held several senior positions within the prosecuting authority. Her formative experience includes serving as a senior state advocate in Johannesburg and working as a prosecutor in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court.

Another candidate, Hermione Cronje, is an international anti-corruption and asset recovery specialist who consults for global development institutions and local NGOs. She has served as a consultant to the Stolen Assets Recovery Initiative, an independent commissioner for the European Union Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine, and an advisor to the GlobE Network. Her previous NPA roles include serving as an investigating director and holding various positions in the Asset Forfeiture Unit. She has also practised at the Cape Bar and worked in Parliament’s select committee on justice and constitutional development.

Andrea Johnson is the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, a specialised anti-corruption unit within the NPA created to focus on major corruption and related crimes. Johnson previously served as a senior deputy director of public prosecutions, a junior and senior state advocate, and deputy director of public prosecutions at the now-defunct Directorate of Special Operations (the Scorpions). She also worked as the national coordinator for organised crime and served as a special director at the NPA.

Xolisile Khanyile chairs the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime. Her previous roles include director at the Financial Intelligence Centre, director of public prosecutions in the Free State, acting deputy national director of public prosecutions and head of the National Prosecuting Service — the principal business unit responsible for meeting the mandate of the NPA — as well as acting director of public prosecutions in South Gauteng. She has held senior positions in the Asset Forfeiture Unit and served as a prosecutor in district and regional courts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Adrian Mopp is the deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape. He has served as regional head and deputy regional head for special operations in the province, as deputy director of public prosecutions in the Asset Forfeiture Unit, and as senior state advocate in the Investigating Directorate for organised crime and at the Auditor-General of South Africa. His career includes stints as a public prosecutor, candidate attorney and a detective in the South African Police Service.

Advocate Menzi Simelane, previously national director of public prosecutions and director-general of the justice department, is an advocate with the Johannesburg Society of Advocates. His other roles include serving as a special adviser to former minister Lindiwe Sisulu and as chief legal counsel at the Competition Commission. His earlier work includes being a research assistant at the Agricultural Research Council.

Members of the public, civil society organisations and other interested parties have been invited to comment on the candidates’ suitability until 5 December.