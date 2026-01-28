KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head: I only advised ‘Cat’ Matlala

KZN Hawks head Lesetja Senona. (Screenshot)

The KwaZulu-Natal head of the Directorate and Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Lesetja Senona, on Wednesday again denied sharing confidential information with businessman and alleged leader of the Big 5 Cartel Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, insisting they had spoken about general news events as friends.

Matlala contacted Senona soon after the businessman’s home was raided and his company’s firearms were seized during a joint operation by the Gauteng organised crime unit and a KwaZulu-Natal task team investigating political killings.

The team was subsequently disbanded by suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Senior police officials have testified that Mchunu did that because it was closing in on the Big 5 cartel.

Continuing his testimony at the Madlanga commission, which is probing corruption and police interference in the criminal justice system, Senona said he had shared Mchunu’s disbandment letter with Matlala, adding that they usually discussed breaking news trends and events.

Soon afterwards Matlala sent texts to Senona stating:

“The guy I went to see really helped. I will tell you whenever you’re back this side.”

“Monday, I’m starting with our project. Nothing is disturbing me anymore.”

Senona responded: “That’s great news, my brother. I’m coming back that side tomorrow.”

Senona testified that the texts refer to a third party he had referred Matlala to for security risk assessment advice for his Cat VIP Protection company. Senior Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department officials have previously testified about an irregular memorandum of understanding signed between the municipality and Matlala’s security company.

Officials alleged Cat VIP Protection was fitted with blue lights reserved for law enforcement and was given powers to make arrests and carry out crime investigations.

Senona said he had only advised Matlala on the risk assessment of running a security company and referred him to a security expert. Managing absenteeism in his security company and dealing with clients were part of the advice, he added.

“Another one is the issue of shortages in terms of resources in relation to if you get work, and then you find out you get another work here and another work here, at the same time, because you are doing protection,” Senona said.

He denied being aware of Matlala’s reported involvement in the Tembisa Hospital looting scandal and a R355 million police contract to Medicare. He also denied knowing that Matlala was one of the people exposed by whistleblower Barbita Deokoran before her 2021 murder.

Senona testified that he had never discussed politics with Matlala. Instead, they had spoken about general news in the media. He also denied any knowledge of Matlala being involved in criminal activity.

“I was not aware, commissioner. I became aware when it was read in [parliament’s] ad hoc committee that there is a long list of criminal records,” he said.

Senona said that even though he worked within crime intelligence, he did not do background checks on his friends because that would be an abuse of state resources.

“I do not profile them until I know there is anything sinister, then I’ll start to ask questions,” he said.