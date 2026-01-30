Nominations for the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2026 are now open

The Mail & Guardian invites the public to nominate exceptional young people aged 18 to 35, with nominations closing on Friday, 13 March 2026.

This prestigious initiative celebrates young leaders, innovators and changemakers across 15 categories, including the Editor’s Choice category, which recognises those developing resilient, entrepreneurial and impactful solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow.

This year’s theme, “Honouring the legacy, shaping tomorrow,” carries particular significance. Fifty years have passed since the youth of 1976 stood firm against oppression and helped reshape the nation’s future. As South Africa marks Youth Month and this historic milestone, the Mail & Guardian will honour that enduring legacy of leadership through its flagship 200 Young South Africans (200 YSA) project.

Over the years, the initiative has grown into a respected brand in its own right, profiling outstanding young South Africans who are emerging as leaders in their fields and shaping the country’s path forward.

Click here to submit your nomination