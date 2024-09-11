MG Environment Newsletter Intro

Another week of high-quality articles in which it was tough to decide what should lead. Here’s a brief rundown of some of our major stories.

South Africa and the EU have agreed on a deal for green hydrogen. The deal is worth R628 million. The money will come in two stages, one for the development of the green hydrogen sector. The second will be for Transnet and to help it turn around and become a more sustainable and green entity.

The hope is that the partnership will help the country’s net zero initiative and accelerate toward a cleaner energy and transport sector. Read more, here.

This week we have two bird stories. Sheree Bega’s article looks at petrels and plastic. Researchers have found that environmental efforts to clean plastic have paid off. The marine seabirds are a good indicator of plastic pollution. They found that the number of plastic in petrels breeding at Inaccessible Island in the central South Atlantic Ocean has remained constant since the 1980s.

You can find more on the fascinating research here.

There is a programme underway to help Cape vultures. It involves breeding and releasing the birds. The vultures are placed with GPS tracking systems that do not cause discomfort. These vulnerable birds face many challenges and this programme hopes to increase their numbers.

Read more about it here.

Don’t forget our fun weekly quiz at the bottom.

Ozayr Patel | Climate & Environment Editor | @Ozayr8