 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Employers respect women’s rights and provide domestic workers with employment contracts

  
Domestic workers are not protected.
Domestic workers are not protected. (Gallo)
0

Every August, South Africans have a national conversation about gender equality and women’s issues, one of which is domestic work. They contribute immensely to the life of society yet this work remains unrecognised. 

About one million people in South Africa, mostly women, are employed as domestic workers in private homes. Domestic and care work allow the economy to function smoothly, yet the workers themselves remain overworked, underpaid and unprotected. 

At the start of the democratic era, “maids” and “servants” became “workers” through their inclusion in labour legislation such as the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Labour Relations Act. South Africa is known to have one of the more progressive legal frameworks for domestic workers globally. But, in reality, most domestic workers do not enjoy the rights they are entitled to such as decent working hours, overtime pay, public holidays, paid leave and fair dismissal procedures. One reason for this is employer non-compliance, reinforced by the department of employment and labour’s failure to hold employers accountable for their legal obligations. According to a report by Wiego, an international organisation that focuses on informal employment, only 20% of domestic workers in South Africa are registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), despite the fact that it is required by law.

Why do employers fail to comply with labour laws? Because employers still treat domestic work as an informal arrangement between two individuals, rather than a form of employment regulated by labour laws. Simply put, domestic workers suffer from low social status in the public’s eyes. Domestic work is perceived as “unskilled work”; household activities such as cooking, cleaning and child-rearing were traditionally performed by women while men were left to do “real” work outside the home. More than that, the low social status of domestic work is a product of “structural and historical degradation in which gender, race and class identities play a large role”, according to a DPU document, Domestic Work is Real Work: Repoliticising the Discourse on Gender, Citizenship and Global Injustices

Many well-intentioned employers feel it is enough to pay their domestic workers “well”, (that is, above the minimum wage), perceiving that a generally good relationship exists. They may provide their workers with meals and offer gifts or special favours. Although this is commendable, it is unjust for domestic workers to rely on an employer’s sense of fairness, rather than accepted legal norms that recognise their dignity as human beings. 

Working in the home and caring for families is intimate work, and the dynamics between domestic workers and employers are complex, with the power balance in favour of the employer. These complexities can be exacerbated by differences in language and culture. Although some domestic employment relationships are positive, many are riddled with miscommunication and crossed expectations from both parties. Even in positive relationships, one party is often unaware of the other’s frustration and discomfort. 

Both workers and employers benefit from a working relationship that is based on respect, clarity and professionalism, rather than assumptions, ambiguity and favours. A written contract of employment provides a domestic worker with a sense of job security and clarity on the terms of employment. Monthly payslips not only provide a written record of overtime hours, wage calculations and deductions for social protections such as the UIF, but can also be used as supporting documentation for a loan or rental application. Employers are required to provide domestic workers with both documents by law. Adhering to labour laws, putting the employment agreement into a written contract and initiating regular check-ins and performance reviews increase the potential for an employment relationship to succeed. 

A critical step in overcoming South Africa’s race and class divide is to stop treating domestic workers as household servants. This shift begins with the actions of each employer, and with genuine effort from the state to enforce domestic workers’ hard-won rights.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute and the Izwi Domestic Workers’ Alliance created a guide to assist employers of domestic workers to manage the employment relationship. It includes detailed information on terms of employment (such as working hours, wages and leave), UIF and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) requirements, guidelines for maintaining a healthy employment relationship and templates for contracts and payslips. The guide also gives information about performance reviews, disciplinary procedures and dismissal processes, and assists employers to handle difficult situations by providing answers to frequently asked questions.

As Women’s month ends, employers of domestic workers are presented with an opportunity to consider their commitment to gender equality. Formalising domestic work is fundamental to creating a culture of equality and mutual respect in our homes. Doing right by domestic workers is an important step in achieving equality for all women in South Africa.

Download Employing a Domestic Worker: A Legal and Practical Guide here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Kelebogile Khunou
Kelebogile Khunou is a researcher at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute
Amy Tekie
Amy Tekie is a co-founder of the Izwi Domestic Workers’ Alliance, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

No need to panic over new Covid-19 variant C.1.2

Experts studying the new variant are surprised by its substantial and unexpected mutations but are confident that current vaccines will be effective against it
marcia zali
National

Ramaphosa’s R2bn Eastern Cape revitalisation project in jeopardy

Duncan Village community members resorted to court action to challenge the ‘arrogant’ government
khaya koko

More top stories

Motoring

Car Review: S is for the sexy Audi S5 coupé

The sleek car retains a neat niche in a performance-heavy 2021 range of vehicles
Luke Feltham
Politics

Accused instigator of insurrection is innocent and will not be...

The ANC in Johannesburg says charges against a ward councillor accused of instigating last month’s looting and violence are trumped up
Lizeka Tandwa
Education

‘Generational catastrophe’ — Motshekga sounds alarm on missed school

The basic education department has clearly outlined why school must not be skipped
Luke Feltham
Coronavirus

No need to panic over new Covid-19 variant C.1.2

Experts studying the new variant are surprised by its substantial and unexpected mutations but are confident that current vaccines will be effective against it
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×