 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Absolutely No Current on Thabo Mbeki Restoration Tour

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki. (EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP via Getty Images))
0

Friday.

It’s 4am. 

The power is on, so it’s time to play the keys.

In three days time, we vote.

It’s anybody’s guess how much electricity will be available between now and Monday, so it makes sense to work while there is the means to do so.

Sign up for our free daily elections email

This is where we’d usually stop you and ask you to pay to read this story, but this week M&G is free so that everyone can access the information they need in the run up to the municipal elections on 1 November. Find out more here.

Like many of my fellow South Africans, I missed Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe’s Thursday night announcement about the preferred bidder for the fifth Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

Not because I wasn’t interested — I would have loved to have heard Tiger’s plans to navigate us out of the mess he has helped create — but because the lights were off, again.

Powerless.

Disempowered.

I also missed out on former president Thabo Mbeki’s “engagement with professionals” at the Durban International Convention Centre, the latest installment in his rehabilitation by the party that recalled him as head of state.

Zizi has been on something of a national tour in recent weeks as part of his contribution to the ANC’s election campaign, to try to woo back some of the voters it has lost.

TM1: The Restoration.

I’d been looking forward to the Durban leg.

Not that I’m a big fan of the former head of state and governing party president, but Mbeki is living proof that the acronym ANC once stood for African National Congress and not Absolutely No Current.

The current ANC provincial leadership was among those baying loudest for Mbeki’s blood  in 2007 — back in the day, when we had electricity — so it would have been interesting to see how they act towards the man they helped pariahrise for more than a decade, now that they need him.

Likewise the “professionals” — among them former Wenzenists and Sunday newspaper burners who joined the throngs outside the Durban and Pietermaritzburg courthouses, torching ANC T-shirts in defence of the man they recalled Mbeki in favour of.

Amandla.

Thursday night’s power cut also meant I missed President Cyril Ramaphosa telling the world about South Africa’s plan to prioritise electric cars to assist in the fight against climate change.

Lovely idea, Big Man.

There’s one small problem: electric cars run on electricity, not pre-election promises.

How are we going to power these electric cars, when we can’t keep the lights on for eight hours at a go?

Perhaps the president has a plan to harness unicorns to generate power; to build biocompactors that convert bullshit into kilowatts, that he’s not telling us about?

Until he does, the electric cars will be about as useful to us as parachutes to a submarine crew.

Vote for an informed choice

We’re dropping the paywall this week so that everyone can access all our stories for free, and get the information they need in the run up to the local government elections. For the latest updates and political analysis, sign up to our daily elections newsletter.

If our coverage helps inform your decision, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Right now, a full year’s access is just R510, half the usual cost. Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Absolutely No Current on Thabo Mbeki Restoration Tour

Zizi, who was made a pariah in the ANC, is now on the party’s campaign trail to try to woo back voters it has lost
Paddy Harper
Environment

Mantashe unveils 25 renewable energy bidders

The bidders will add 2 583 megawatts to the grid within 36 months
marcia zali
Environment

Updated climate change pledges insufficient to prevent more disaster

The latest United Nations report on the greenhouse gas emissions gap paints bleak picture for the climate accord target
tunicia phillips
Business

Eskom: Light will shine on election

Earlier this week, the ailing utility’s chief operating officer assured the public it would try to avoid load-shedding as voters head to the polls on Monday
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×