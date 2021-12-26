 Subscribe or Login

Opinion

You’ve earned your rest, Arch. Go dance with the angels

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama.
0

As a young South African, there was one man I would have given anything to spend an hour with — the effervescent Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

In my family, Tutu was only ever spoken of with the utmost respect: he embodied the values that we as a family treasure. 

To me, the Arch represented so much of the man I strive to be. He was one of the great leaders, not just in South Africa but in the world, and yet he emanated humility. He commanded respect but danced through life with a smile and laughter. He was a firm critic of anyone who violated the values of human decency and yet brought love and happiness wherever he went. 

Tutu taught me that a strong man can cry, that acting with grace is the opposite of acting with the piousness so often associated with the church. He respected the sanctity of ceremony while embracing the humanness of life. Perhaps most importantly, by being open about his humanness he showed that being a great leader and a great man does not mean you need to be an infallible man. 

Tutu spoke with conviction, led with courage and loved with abandon. There is absolutely no doubt that he is one of the greatest South Africans to have ever lived. I was fortunate enough to be present at the annual Desmond Tutu peace lecture at the University of the Western Cape in the year that the government turned down the Dalai Lama’s visa. Fortunately the lecture continued as a Skype conversation between the Arch and the Dalai Lama. That conversation will stand out for me as one of the most formative moments of my life, I cannot put my finger on why except to say that there was something incredible and inexplicably important about the love and humility demonstrated by the two men.

Tutu has, of course, been an integral part of South African history. He will forever be remembered for his staunch criticism of the apartheid government, his role as chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and his outspoken criticism of the post-apartheid government. He has proven in these acts that above all he valued justice, fairness and dignity.

While we mourn his passing we must not forget to celebrate his life. There are very few times in history that the world has been blessed by the presence of a man like him. 

Hamba kakuhle, Arch, enkosi kakhulu.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Michael Brown
Michael Brown is a PhD candidate at the University of the Western Cape specialising in marine biology

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Always faith, always justice: A tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond...

One of the world’s most respected spiritual and human rights leaders, Tutu was a living testament to faith in action, insuppressible in his opposition against the evils of racism
niclas kjellstrom matseke & Piyushi Kotecha
National

Desmond Tutu passes at 90: A man of justice and...

Nobel Peace Prize winner and TRC chair hailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a ‘patriot without equal’
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Business isn’t bad – if you’re big

M&G Premium

Large corporates have thrived during the pandemic to the detriment of the workforce
Sarah Smit
Coronavirus

Health department scraps quarantine, isolation requirements for asymptomatic Covid-19 contacts

The government has also started administering J&J booster shots from 24 December and will roll out Pfizer boosters from 28 December
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×