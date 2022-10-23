If the ANC is rooting out miscreants, why is David Mabuza not under the spotlight?

Just as the new MPs were about to be sworn in on 22 May 2019, news broke that David Mabuza would not be among those taking the oath. The former premier of Mpumalanga and deputy president of the ANC was placed second on the list the party had submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission.

With the ANC winning the 2019 election, Mabuza’s second place on the ANC list put him in line for appointment as deputy president of the republic. For that appointment to happen, Mabuza first had to be sworn in as an MP but the ANC’s integrity committee put a halt to that ceremony. Mabuza was among the 22 people the committee was assessing to see whether they were fit to represent the ANC in parliament.