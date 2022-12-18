Has the Phala Phala debacle helped Mantashe ingratiate himself in Ramaphosa camp

Over the past few weeks, Gwede Mantashe has stamped his authority on both Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet and the ANC.

As Ramaphosa seemed headed for the guillotine after the section 89 independent panel led by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found he had a case to answer over Phala Phala, Mantashe did what he has come to be known for and galvanised support for the beleaguered president.

This was not the first time Mantashe had arranged a human shield chain around an ANC leader. As party secretary general, he had run to Luthuli House on a Friday evening on 1 April 2016 to defend former president Jacob Zuma. This was after the constitutional court had found that Zuma had flouted the Constitution by disregarding the-then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s recommendations that he pay back the money for upgrades to his Nkandla home.