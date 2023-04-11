Best betting sites in South Africa: Top four sportsbooks for 2023

With hundreds of betting sites, it is difficult for South African players to find the best operators to use

The South African online betting market is competitive, and there are hundreds of betting operators available to players. Online betting in South Africa covers sports betting, online casinos, virtual games and lotteries. Most players prefer a betting site that covers all types of online betting, and sometimes it takes work to find the best operator. This article compiled by minimumdepositcasinos.org will help players find the best betting sites in South Africa.

South Africa has a robust sports betting industry, but it’s essential to ensure that you are betting with a legitimate and trustworthy sportsbook. Our guide will provide you with everything you need to know about the best sportsbooks in the country. From licensed and regulated sites to generous bonuses and a wide range of sports to bet on, we’ve got you covered.

Regardless of whether you’re an experienced sports bettor or a beginner, these sportsbooks offer something that caters to everyone’s needs. Below are the top four sportsbooks for 2023; as a bonus, all four sportsbooks offer players an online casino product.

2023 Best South African online betting sites

Betway: The most trusted betting site in South Africa

WELCOME BONUS OFFER: JOIN TODAY AND GET A 100% FIRST DEPOSIT MATCH

MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R10

BONUS TERMS: SPORTS BONUS – NEW PLAYERS CAN CLAIM A 100% FIRST DEPOSIT MATCH BONUS OF UP TO R1 000 AS A FREE BET. NEW PLAYERS MUST PLACE A BET AT 3X THE VALUE OF THEIR DEPOSIT AT MINIMUM ODDS OF 3.0 OR GREATER.

CASINO BONUS – NEW PLAYERS CAN CLAIM A 100% FIRST DEPOSIT MATCH BONUS OF UP TO R2000 AS A CASINO GAMES BONUS. THE WAGERING REQUIREMENTS OF THE CASINO BONUS IS 30X AND MUST BE USED IN 30 DAYS.

WITHDRAWAL METHODS: EFT, E-WALLET, CASH SEND, INSTANT MONEY, 1FORYOU VOUCHER AND SEND-IMALI.

RATING: 4.9/5

License and regulation

As one of the leading betting operators in South Africa, Betway has a gambling license from one of the strictest gambling boards in the country. Betway is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. With the license, Betway is a legal betting operator in South Africa, and players are welcome to open an account.

As a licensed and regulated betting site, all players are assured that playing at Betway is safe, and all transactions and private details are confidential and never shared with third parties. Betway uses the best encryption software to protect its players and their data.

Betway key features

Build a bet

Cash out

Betway App

Share my bet

Live betting

Full overview of Betway

Betway launched in South Africa in 2017 and is one of the fastest-growing betting operators in the land. Betway is licensed and safe to use and provides players with two excellent betting products, a sportsbook and an online casino. Playing at Betway is a fun experience, and the website is easy to use and navigate. With its traditional green, black and white design, the website is user-friendly and pleasing to the eye.

Betway has thousands of competitive sports betting markets, and players can place bets on various sports such as soccer, cricket, rugby, horse racing, tennis, basketball, baseball and golf. There are plenty of bonuses and promotions available for new and existing players, and rewards include free spins, free bets, deposit bonuses and giveaways. Players can enjoy their betting experience at Betway through the desktop site, mobile site, and the excellent Betway App available on Android and Apple devices.

The banking platform is vast and diverse, and players have numerous payment options to fund their accounts or withdraw winnings. If players have any problems or issues while using the betting site, they can contact the Betway support team via live chat, email, phone or social media channels.

Signing up at Betway

Step 1 – Click the green Sign Up button at the top right of the homepage.

Step 2 – Enter your phone number, full name, email address and create a password.

Step 3 – Enter personal information such as identity number and physical address.

Step 4 – Check the privacy boxes to confirm you have read the terms and conditions and are over 18.

Step 5 – Click on the finish button, and once your registration is done, you will need to activate your account, either through an email activation link or through an SMS link.

Step 6 – The final requirement is to submit your FICA documents, which can be done using the File Upload portal.

HollywoodBets: Best mobile betting platform

WELCOME BONUS OFFER: GET A R25 SIGN UP BONUS AND 50 FREE SPINS

MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R10

BONUS TERMS: SPORTS BONUS – NEW PLAYERS CAN CLAIM A R25 FREE BET WHEN THEY CREATE AN ACCOUNT AT HOLLYWOODBETS. THE FREE BET CAN BE USED ON SINGLE OR MULTIPLE BETS, BUT EACH LEG MUST HAVE MINIMUM ODDS OF 5/10.

CASINO BONUS – NEW PLAYERS CAN CLAIM 50 FREE SPINS ON SELECT CASINO GAMES. THE FREE SPINS ARE FIXED AT 50c A SPIN, AND ANY WINNINGS MUST BE WAGERED 5X BEFORE A WITHDRAWAL CAN BE MADE.

WITHDRAWAL METHODS: EFT, E-WALLET, CASH SEND, INSTANT MONEY AND SEND-IMALI.

RATING: 4.6/5

License and regulation

Hollywoodbets has physical betting shops across South Africa and therefore has a gambling licence from various gambling boards in the country. Hollywoodbets is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, KwaZulu-Natal Gambling Board, Gauteng Gambling Board, Limpopo Gambling Board, and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.

Hollywoodbets is widely considered the safest betting operator in South Africa, and through its betting licenses, players are protected when playing. Gambling at Hollywoodbets is legal, and players should have no worries about playing at the sportsbook and casino.

Key features

Extensive casino gaming library

No data mobile site

Jackpot races

Punters challenge

Bet builders

Full overview of HollywoodBets

Hollywoodbets has been in the gambling industry for over 20 years. Hollywoodbets opened its first physical betting shop in 2000 and online betting site in 2006. Hollywoodbets is licensed, and players are assured of a safe and reliable betting experience. Recently, the betting operator launched its new website, and it’s been a success. The website has a dark theme design and is easy to navigate and use.

The sportsbook covers a range of sports to bet on, including horse racing, soccer and rugby. Players who prefer a faster sports betting experience will enjoy the virtual sports betting products at Hollywoodbets, and popular virtual sports cover Jika Sports and esports betting. Betting with Hollywoodbets is simple, easy and is popular with mobile players. Mobile players can enjoy the Hollywoodbets mobile site plus the data free site that launched last year. With the mobile site, players can place bets on the go on various sports while enjoying the best casino games in the industry.

All payment options at Hollywoodbets are encrypted, and players are assured that their banking details are not leaked to outside parties. Players can make deposits and withdrawals using EFT, Bank Transfers, E-wallets and Vouchers. The customer support at Hollywoodbets covers live chat, phone and email.

Signing up at Hollywoodbets

Step 1 – Click the green Register button at the top right of the homepage.

Step 2 – Complete the registration form by filling in the following details: full name, email address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, physical address, source of income and password.

Step 3 – Check the privacy boxes to confirm you have read the terms and conditions and are over 18.

Step 4 – Choose whether you want to receive promotional notifications and betting confirmations.

Step 5 – Click on the submit button, and once your registration is done, you will need to activate your account, either through an email activation link or through an SMS link.

Step 6 – The final requirement is to submit your FICA documents.

10bet: Best betting site for promotions and bonuses

WELCOME BONUS OFFER: DOUBLE YOUR DEPOSIT

MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R10

BONUS TERMS: SPORTS BONUS – NEW PLAYERS CAN CLAIM A 100% FIRST DEPOSIT MATCH BONUS OF UP TO R1 000. THE WAGERING REQUIREMENTS OF THE SPORTS BONUS IS 1X AND AT MINIMUM ODDS OF 5/10 OR GREATER. THE INITIAL DEPOSIT MUST ALSO BE WAGERED 5X BEFORE A WITHDRAWAL CAN BE PROCESSED.

CASINO BONUS – NEW PLAYERS CAN CLAIM A 100% FIRST DEPOSIT MATCH BONUS OF UP TO R3 000 AS A CASINO GAMES BONUS. THE WAGERING REQUIREMENTS OF THE CASINO BONUS IS 30X AND MUST BE USED IN 30 DAYS.

WITHDRAWAL METHODS: EFT, E-WALLET, AND INSTANT MONEY.

RATING: 4.4/5

License and regulation

10bet is a household name globally and has various gambling licenses from Europe. In South Africa, 10bet is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. 10bet is safe and legal to use for all South African players.

In addition to licences and regulation, 10bet promotes responsible gambling and has various tools to protect its players from gambling addiction. 10bet assures players that all casino games are tested for fairness and are certified by eCOGRA.

Key features

Price boosts

Rewards programme

Multi-leg bonus

10bet mobile app

Cashback

Full overview of 10bet

10bet has been a global betting operator since 2003 and is available to players across Europe. Recently, 10bet sportsbook and casino entered the gambling industry in South Africa through a Mpumalanga Economic Regulator license. Like its global website, the 10bet South African website has the same design and has a trademark white background filled with information and graphics. 10bet has an exclusive rewards programme for its players, which is impressive, especially since it is very rare to find a betting site in the country with a loyalty programme for its players.

10bet provides its players with an excellent sports betting product with over 20 sports to bet on and over 2 000 betting markets. Some popular sports betting markets include Money line betting, Live betting, Outrights, Prop betting and Handicap betting. All betting markets have competitive odds. 10bet also provides its players with a mobile app so players can place bets on their favourite teams at any time and from anywhere.

Like most South African betting sites, 10bet has a diverse banking platform and all payment options cover FIAT Currency. The minimum deposit is R10, while the minimum withdrawal is R50. Customer support options at 10bet include live chat, email, phone support and a FAQ portal.

Signing up at 10bet

Step 1 – Click the green Join Now button at the top right of the homepage.

Step 2 – Enter your phone number, full name, email address, and ID number and create a password.

Step 3 – Check the privacy boxes to confirm you have read the terms and conditions and are over 18.

Step 4 – Click on the Join Now button, and once your registration is done, you will need to activate your account, either through an email activation link or through an SMS link.

Step 5 – The final requirement is to submit your FICA documents.

YesPlay: Best sportsbook for esports betting

WELCOME BONUS OFFER: 100% DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO R3000

MINIMUM DEPOSIT: R10

BONUS TERMS: NEW PLAYERS CAN CLAIM A 100% FIRST DEPOSIT MATCH BONUS OF UP TO R3 000. THE WAGERING REQUIREMENTS OF THE WELCOME BONUS IS 5X AND AT MINIMUM ODDS OF 9/10 OR GREATER. THE MINIMUM DEPOSIT TO CLAIM THE WELCOME BONUS IS R20, AND PLAYERS HAVE SEVEN DAYS TO USE THE WELCOME BONUS.

WITHDRAWAL METHODS: EFT, E-WALLET, AND INSTANT MONEY.

RATING: 4.8/5

License and regulation

YesPlay is an excellent betting operator and has become one of the most trusted betting sites in the country since launching in 2002. With top-notch security measures in place, including data encryption technology and software, YesPlay provides a safe and secure betting experience for its users. YesPlay is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, ensuring that the operator adheres to strict industry standards.

Through the gambling licence, players are protected against all gambling legislation, and should players have a dispute with YesPlay, they can contact the Gambling Board of South Africa.

Key features

Leading esports betting operator

Lottery betting

Loyalty bonus

Casino games

Lucky number free bets

Full overview of YesPlay

Initially launched as a lottery betting provider, YesPlay has developed and established itself as one of the trusted betting operators in South Africa. After the latest revamp of YesPlay, the betting site has expanded on its online casino product and the sportsbook. Yesplay is licensed, regulated and available to all South African players. The YesPlay website has an old-school design filled with information but needs more graphics and animations.

YesPlay offers players a diverse gambling experience and has numerous betting products covering lottery, sports betting, casino betting and esports betting. YesPlay is considered the best sportsbook for esports betting, and there are hundreds of esports betting markets from global leagues. Popular esports betting games include League of Legends, Valorant and Call of Duty. The YesPlay sportsbook also includes traditional sports betting and covers the best sports leagues globally, including the English Premier League, the IPL and Super Rugby. Players can place bets and play casino games with their PC, laptop and mobile devices via the YesPlay mobile site and the YesPlay app.

Players can make deposits with the assurance that all payment options are safe and digitally encrypted. Popular payment methods at the betting site include EFT, Vouchers and Bank Transfers. If players encounter any site problems, they can contact the customer support team via live chat, email, phone and the messaging tool.

Signing up at YesPlay:

Step 1 – Click the orange Sign Up button at the top right of the homepage.

Step 2 – Enter your phone number and click on the enter button.

Step 3 – Complete the registration form by entering personal information such as full name, identity number or passport number, email address, physical address, province and area code.

Step 4 – Check the privacy boxes to confirm you have read the terms and conditions and are over 18.

Step 5 – Click on the complete button, and once your registration is done, you will need to activate your account, either through an email activation link or through an SMS link.

Step 6 – The final requirement is to submit your FICA documents, which can be done by contacting the customer support team.

FAQs about the best sports betting sites in SA

Is online sports betting legal in South Africa?

Sports betting is legal in South Africa, and players can place sports bets and play casino games at physical betting shops and online betting sites.

How can I ensure that a sports betting site is legitimate and trustworthy?

All sports betting sites in South Africa must be licensed and regulated to adhere to gambling regulations. Players should navigate to the bottom of a betting site to locate information on the betting license. Alternatively, before creating an account at a betting site, players should contact the support team via live chat to ask about the legitimacy and trustworthiness of the betting operator.

What sports can I bet on with South African sports betting sites?

Most South African sports betting sites offer players various sports to bet on, and most cover popular sports such as soccer, rugby, cricket, tennis, golf and basketball. Players can also bet on niche sports such as darts, table tennis and bowls. Other types of sports betting include virtual sports and esports betting.

Are there any promotions or bonuses available with South African sports betting sites?

Bonuses and promotions are always available at sports betting sites, and these typically cover welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, free bets, cashback, and cash giveaways.

What is the sign-up process for top-rated South African online bookmakers?

To sign up with top-rated online bookmakers in South Africa, you need to be over 18 years old and provide FICA documents to verify your identity, including a copy of your ID and proof of address, such as a utility bill. The sign-up and registration process at most betting operators are very similar and usually takes just a few minutes to complete. We have outlined the process for each sportsbook in the article above, which includes Betway, Hollywoodbets, 10bet, and YesPlay.

Conclusion

Online sports betting allows players to bet on their favourite sports teams while watching games or as an activity to try and unwind and win some fuel money. With hundreds of betting sites, it is difficult for South African players to find the best operators to use. This article has discussed the four best sportsbooks to use in 2023. It has detailed key features and insights into each betting site, including the latest welcome bonuses and a step-by-step guideline on creating an account at each betting site.