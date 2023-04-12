Galaxy S23 – Innovation that opens possibilities

‘It is truly competing with DSLR-like camera technology’

Samsung’s S23 trio of devices is the pinnacle of flagship smartphones. A leader in its field, it offers the fastest Snapdragon processor currently; next-level photography and video; and an upgraded battery makes it the ultimate mobile gaming machine.

A photographer’s dream

The S23 Ultra camera is innovative because not only does it increase the resolution capabilities – from the S22 Ultra’s 108MP, it goes up to 200MP — but there’s a deep integration between the camera resolution, AI adjustments, and video optical image stabilisation.

Justin Hume, Vice-President of Mobile eXperience at Samsung South Africa, says it brings all these elements and solutions together to create a masterpiece of an image that shines through. “It is truly competing with DSLR-like camera technology.” These functionalities are available in the palm of your hand, without the unnecessary bulk of a high-end camera.

“One of the advancements is on the software side ,where we’ve worked with the Expert RAW app that allows us to take in the RAW file image, bring it into a product like Adobe Lightroom, and give us complete control over the image — from the filters we apply to the different colour contrast ratios — giving the user a professional suite of solutions in a bottle,” says Hume.

It’s not just the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra that offers ground-breaking photography. The trio of S23 handsets introduce a fast autofocus feature and elevates the selfie game by introducing a first of its kind Galaxy Super HDR selfie camera, which jumps from 30fps to 60fps for improved images and video.

The cameras also offer other advancements like a double optical image stabiliser; cinematic videos with an enhanced 8K resolution and wider angle; object-based AI to differentiate finer details like glasses or facial hair; and 360-degree audio recording that works with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for multi-dimensional sound.

Work from anywhere

Working from anywhere is still a very relevant theme within the current work economy. Samsung has deep partnerships with both Google and Microsoft to largely facilitate this integration.

“We’ve worked with Google, particularly around Google Meets, to increase the resolution of the image quality coming through so we can talk with clear visuals and clear audio. We’re able to bring multiple parties into a co-collaboration on the device, to not only see or talk, but also edit and sync different documents together,” explains Hume.

Regarding Microsoft, Samsung’s collaboration extends into a multi-device utilisation. Galaxy smartphones can be used with a tablet and PC from start to finish on multiple projects on each of the different devices. You can start a mail on one device and finish it on another.

One of the most practical use cases of working from anywhere is if you’ve taken an image on the incredible new camera but feel more comfortable to edit on a larger screen. You can easily pull it up on a PC or tablet and continue editing, which will automatically sync back onto the original device.

Another useful feature is the ability to transfer a call from one device to another seamlessly and share control — you can use your mouse to run across multiple devices without booting up and running different programmes across platforms.

A gaming and entertainment powerhouse

The trio of Galaxy S23 devices set a new benchmark for mobile gaming. Samsung has improved the vapour chamber for its native cooling solution on the device, which is something that plagues mobile gamers, as devices can get incredibly hot.

“We largely eliminate that on the S23 and it is vastly improved compared to any other device on the market. Our processor is the core driver behind it,” says Hume.

The adaptive display on the S23 Ultra can go from one hertz all the way up to 120Hz for normal viewing, and then 240Hz touch sampling for gaming for a quick response.

And another incredible feature is real-time ray tracing that creates an unbelievable, immersive viewing experience. The simulation of real light is shone through the objects, creating shadow and movement. It takes the mobile gaming experience into the domain of PC-based gaming.

“From a sheer speed and processing capability, we’re up approximately 40% on the graphics processing unit compared to the S22, and that makes a real-time difference to the rendering of those graphics.”

A secure, connected Galaxy ecosystem

Samsung devices and products are not created in isolation. The S23 integrates seamlessly with the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy Book.

“We have a real out-of-the-box, switch on and operate type of solution. You don’t have to go through multiple applications to set up, you simply log into your Samsung account and your data is there across different devices,” says Hume.

With eSIM capabilities on the Galaxy Watch 5, you can make and receive calls on the device, and simultaneously do it on your handset — the two sync on that collaboration.

The S23 also takes security and privacy to a whole new level. Thanks to its open architecture, it allows multiple parties to work on solving security problems, thus creating a best of breed platform.

With Knox on the S23, you have control of what content you’re sending: how long the recipient can access it, can it be forwarded or stay on the device, and does it get auto deleted.

But it goes a step further with AI on board the S23. It recognises when sensitive information is about to be shared like an ID and will check if you’re certain you want to share that information.

For peace of mind, Samsung has a four-year Android operating system upgrade policy and five years of security updates, which is guaranteed.

