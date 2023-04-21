GIZ – Calls for proposals

1 – Tender for HR managers skills development for SMMEs

The broad-based improvement of quality of vocational training in South Africa is a key area of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The Digital Skills for Jobs and Income Project (DS4JI, PN 18.2132.1-001.00, Term: 04/2020 – 03/2024), commissioned to GIZ by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) aims to increase the employment prospects of young people, especially women, within the scope of labour-market-oriented further training and networking activities.

As the second-largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa and the only African member of the G20, the Republic of South Africa is one of the most politically and economically influential states in sub-Saharan Africa. However, stagnating economic growth has undermined this position. The increasingly high unemployment especially undermines social cohesion and reinforces the already high inequalities in the country. Young people and especially young women are particularly affected by the poor labour market situation.

At the same time, companies in South Africa complain about a shortage of well-qualified digitally skilled workers as the labour market has a stronger demand for future skills specifically focused on digital and other 21st century skills. Organisations in South Africa face the challenge of developing and maintaining multi-talented, multi-skilled workforces that meet the criteria of digital workplace demands, virtualised teams and the rapidly evolving world of work.

The focus of this tender is to address the personnel recruitment processes of selected South African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs). The aim is to improve their capacity to recruit young people with digital skills in a gender-sensitive and inclusive way; and to use digitised recruitment tools and instruments to facilitate targeted selection and recruitment of digitally competent young people. Thus, improving access to employment.

This could be accomplished by:

Introduction of Human Resources (HR) instruments (new or existing) that comprehensively map soft skills (e.g. conduct, initiative, critical thinking) to 500 representatives of SMMEs,

Training of HR managers from these SMMEs (150) on gender-sensitive, digital approaches to human resources development and skills assessment,

Development and implementation of e-training courses.

The development of an appropriate digital toolkit (e.g. integration of content from platforms such as LinkedIn, introduction of video applications, serious games as a selection mechanism, etc.) will strengthen the companies’ HR management capacities. The HR professional’s individual competences with regard to the use of digital tools and gender sensitivity should be increased. The gender-sensitive design (including diversity, equity and inclusion) of the instruments and the sensitisation of HR managers specifically contributes to equal opportunities for women in the labour market.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Tender Documents are available to download until 02.05.2023 at the following link:

https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/119905.html

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by 09.05.2023. Please quote reference 83432657 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

2 – Service provider required to support the institutionalisation of the integrated vaccination services

SAVax — “Vaccines for Africa — Rollout and Production in South Africa (SAVax)” is a partnership programme agreed to between the governments of Germany and South Africa. It is a technical cooperation programme co-steered at national level in a partnership between the Department of Health (DoH) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). GIZ is responsible for the implementation of the development contributions on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The aim of the project is to provide improved access to high quality vaccines for all people living in South Africa. The project has two components: support to vaccine roll-out and local production of vaccines for Africa in South Africa. SAVax will provide technical support focused on strengthening policy, organisational and delivery capacity for vaccination rollout.

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and lessons learnt in the management of the pandemic, it is apparent that the strengthening of health systems to deal with future pandemics is vital. As such the DoH has developed a framework to provide a guide to integrating the Covid-19 vaccination into routine health services, both at a strategic and operational level. The implementation of the framework will be undertaken incrementally and utilising a differentiated approach. The testing and piloting of the integration framework will take place within identified districts, sub-districts and facilities in the provinces of Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

A service provider is required to support the institutionalisation of the integrated vaccination services at the national sphere of government while supporting the provinces of Gauteng and Mpumalanga to institutionalise the approach through testing and piloting the application of the framework at sub-district level and in selected facilities including capacity development support. The range of services to be provided in the testing and piloting will offer a comprehensive package of support and result in a national guideline, Standard Operating Procedures for each province and a range of tools, systems and processes that are designed, developed, improved or adapted to support this.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa, to participate in this tender. Expression of Interest forms are available for downloading until 3rd May 2023 at the following link:

https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/122009.html

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by 12.05.2023. Please quote reference 83435292 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

3 – Invitation to tender advert (83433923) – Companies required to provide oversight and advisory services during the development and implementation of the SADC Regional Industrial Pharmacy Fellowship

Consultancy advert for the Joint Action SIPS to provide oversight and advisory services during the development and implementation of the SADC regional industrial pharmacy fellowship

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat, the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) are jointly supporting the “COVID-19-relevant Medical and Pharmaceutical Products” (CMPP), the Antiretroviral (ARV) and Leather regional value-chain (RVC) projects. These RVCs are part of the Joint Action “Support towards Industrialization and the Productive Sectors in the SADC region (SIPS) project. The Joint Action aims to enhance business, entrepreneurial and subject matter knowledge skills by facilitating the development of industry knowledge clusters between the private sector and academic / training institutions within the antiretroviral (ARV) value chain.

To achieve this output, the Joint Action SIPS is supporting the development of a SADC Regional Industrial Pharmacy Fellowship to increase the availability of skilled industrial pharmaceutical personnel in the SADC region.

The scope of this assignment is to provide oversight and advisory services during the development and implementation of the SADC Regional Industrial Pharmacy Fellowship.

It is against this backdrop that The Joint Action SIPS invites competent and qualified companies with experts in curriculum development based in Africa for this assignment by accessing tender documents in the link below. (Continent of Africa tender).

https://www.sadc.int/procurement-opportunities/giz-invitation-tender-advert-83433923-consultancy-advert-joint-action

Submission deadline

Kindly submit your bid, comprising (i) a technical offer and (ii) price offer by 2 May 2023, 15.00hrs by email submission to [email protected]. Please note that tender bids received after the stipulated time, date will not be accepted.