GIZ: Application for Technical Advisor: PtX Pathways

Project background

To reach climate neutrality by 2050, we must transform our economies to operate emission-free fast. While 100% renewable energy is key for this transformation, some industries and transport sectors cannot yet directly electrify to become climate neutral. Until they can, Power-to-X (PtX) and hydrogen are the missing link.

Green Hydrogen and PtX enables industries to produce anything historically dependent on fossil fuels with renewable electricity and non-fossil carbon. For example, sustainable, climate neutral e-fuels and chemicals that can fossilise high-emissions industries, including the chemical, fertiliser, steel, and cement industries, as well as aviation and maritime transport.

Due to the outstanding potential for renewable energy, vast PGM resources and experience in hydrogen and PtX production, South Africa is regarded as one of the main future suppliers of green hydrogen products. Building a green hydrogen and PtX economy could open up promising new export markets for South African companies as well as domestic use opportunities. It can also lead to significant economic development and job creation and play a role in supporting a just transition in the South African energy sector.

As a part of the International Power-to-X Hub, Ptx Pathways enable Long-Term Decarbonization pathways, supporting the development of a sustainable PtX economy in South Africa (as well as Morocco and Argentina). The focus of the project is to tap the potential of a PtX economy to support South Africa’s Just Transition by creating new opportunities for the fossil-based industry and to ensure a climate and economic efficient allocation of PtX products.

Learn more about the International PtX Hub at www.ptx-hub.org

The project cooperates closely with the hydrogen and energy projects in GIZ South Africa’s Energy Cluster.

