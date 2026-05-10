New DA KZN leader targets ANC and MKP support 

Newly elected DA KZN leader Sithembiso Ngema

Sithembiso Ngema, the newly elected leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal, wants to rebrand the image of the party so that it can attract dissilussioned voters from other parties.

“I can promise you that the DA will grow in leaps and bounds. We will campaign in all the corners of this province. The DA must be a party of choice among voters. We will even take our election machinery to Nkandla, the backyard of the former president,” said an elated Ngema after winning the fiercely contested elections.

He said the party will field candidates in all the 54 municipalities in the province.

“I inherit a much stronger DA. A strong and united DA is ready to work hard to be the dominant party in municipalities across KZN and we’re ready to bring the DA difference to every town and city in the province. We must be an alternative to the voters. We must knock on people’s doors and not rely on social media,” he stated.

Ngema, a former DA councillor, had squarred off against Mzamo Billy who leads the KZN delegation to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). He succeeds Francois Rodgers who had propelled the party to snatching uMngeni local municipality, the only council governed by the DA in the province. Rodgers and his cohort successfully negotiated to be part of the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) where the party occupies two cabinet posts – that of finance and of the department of public works and infrastructure.

The DA, who are fourth biggest party in the province, have set their sights on winning the eThekwini metro ahead of the November 4th polls. Buoyed by the shifting political landscape, the party believes the ground was fertile in KZN. Recent polls show that in eThekwini, the only metro in the province, ANC electoral support has significantly dwindled making it a major battleground for the upcoming municipal elections.

Commenting in the aftermath of his defeat Billy said: “To every delegate, activist, councillor, friend, and supporter who stood with me throughout this journey. While we did not achieve the result we hoped for, I remain deeply grateful for your trust, encouragement, and belief in our shared vision for the DA in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the party’s national leader, explained the time had come for DA to occupy the higher echelons of power in KZN during his speech.

“Our task is to become the governing alternative in this province. The biggest party in this province. A party that can win and can govern. The DA must be a party that can work with others where necessary, but never lose itself in the process. A party that can enter complex coalition terrain and still remain principled, disciplined, and clear about what it stands for. That is the test of KwaZulu-Natal. And I believe the DA in KZN is ready for that test,” he said.

The party also believes it will be a kingmaker in the majority of councils in the province. At the moment, the party is part of government in various municipalities. In the City of uMhlathuze, the party holds a key deputy mayorship position. It co-governs the strategic council located in the north coast of the province together with the IFP.

Martin Meyer, the MEC for public works and infrastructure, was elected as Ngema’s deputy. Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson was re-elected in his previous position of provincial chairperson and his first deputy will be Sandile Mnikathi, the deputy mayor of uMngeni, second deputy Sakhile Mngadi, and third deputy Swelakhe Shelembe.