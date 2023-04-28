GIZ consultancy ad for the development of a value proposition and business continuity model for a Botswana leather association

Invitation to tender: Reference 83436782

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat, the European Union (EU), and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) are jointly supporting the “Covid-19-relevant Medical and Pharmaceutical Products” (CMPP), the Antiretroviral (ARV) and Leather regional value-chain (RVC) projects. These RVCs are part of the Joint Action “Support towards Industrialization and the Productive Sectors in the SADC region” (SIPS) project. This project relates to the Leather Value Chain (LVC).

The enhancement of capacity for business operating systems and procedures are key aspects of the interventions under the Joint Action SIPS. The objective of this project is to support a leather association in Botswana on its administrative, technical (including a marketing strategy) and financial operations. The contractor is expected to identify available sources of income, propose and design a funding and business continuity model.

The Joint Action SIPS is therefore inviting interested service providers with their presence in the African Continent (Transregional) with experience in association and private sector development to apply for this national assignment. The selected service provider will enter into a contract with GIZ (Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH). Terms of Reference, Assessment Grid and further information can be found on the link below:

https://www.sadc.int/procurement-opportunities/giz-invitation-tender-advert-83436782-consultancy-development-value

Submission deadline

Kindly submit your bid, comprising (i) a technical offer and (ii) a price offer by 3pm 18 May 2023, by email submission at [email protected]. Please note that tender bids received after the stipulated time and date will not be accepted.

Request for proposals: Development and piloting a training module on GRPBMEA

Invitation to tender: Reference 83437010

The Good Financial Governance in Africa programme promotes transparency and accountability in public financial management and is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the European Union (EU) and the Finnish Government. Its objective is to foster Good Financial Governance in Africa and combat Illicit Financial Flows (IFF), more specifically that “change agents” in the areas of taxation, budgets, financial control, and legislative financial and budgetary supervision are empowered to support systemic changes in African countries.

The programme will be implemented together with National Treasury, Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, National School of Government, Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and a Pan-African public finance network: the Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI).

The objective of the project is therefore to sensitize on gender mainstreaming and capacity building in Gender Responsive Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring, Evaluating and Auditing (GRPBMEA), which will pave the way and help create an enabling environment for related reforms, and to address the capacity gap by supporting the National Treasury of South Africa with developing and piloting a training module on GRPBMEA from July to 31 January 2024.

The Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in the Africa region to participate in this tender. Tender documents are available for downloading until 12 May 2023 at the following link:

https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/122200.html

Your proposal must be submitted to [email protected] by 19 May 2023. Please quote reference 83437010 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.