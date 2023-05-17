Xiaomi Smart Speaker – QBH4190GL 

Combine quality sound with convenience
- Control your smart home using voice commands, making it easier and more convenient to operate from anywhere in the room (no physical interaction required).
- Integrates with other Xiaomi products, such as the Mi Home App, allowing you to control multiple devices within a single app.
- Built-in OK Google smart assistant allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and create custom routines that automatically control your smart home devices (at specific times or in response to specific events)
- Includes Chromecast built-in™ so you can voice control streams on Google Chromecast devices
- Includes voice recognition that ensures only authorized users can control your smart home devices
- High-quality sound, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, and other audio content in high fidelity (thanks to 12W speaker)
Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) – QBH4218GL
- Similar capabilities to the Xiaomi Smart Speaker above (please check technical differences yourself)
- But also includes…
- LED clock display
- Built-in IR transmitter module allows you to infuse new life into conventional non-smart devices & control them as part of your smart home (e.g. remote-controlled aircon, lighting, non-smart TV, et cetera)
- Great-quality sound, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, and other audio content (thanks to 5W speaker).
