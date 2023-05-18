Most profitable crypto miners hit cryptocurrency market

The Bimanu miners have exceptional hash rates and are easy to use

People wishing to invest in cryptocurrency mining currently most frequently choose Bitmanu, a technological business founded by a group of crypto professionals. Crypto mining is currently more profitable than ever because of the three ASIC miners produced by the firm, the BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro.

While mining cryptocurrencies is now seen as a possible source of income, not all miners can live up to their promises. The exceptional hash rates of the three Bitmanu mining machines made them the ideal choice. The hash rates of Bitmanu miners, according to several experts, have never been matched by any other product.

● BM1: Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Bitcoin 760 TH/s



● BM2: 1220 TH/s for Bitcoin, 128 GH/s for Litecoin, 25 TH/s for Dash, and 10 MH/s for Monero



● BM Pro: 3900 TH/s for Bitcoin, 400 GH/s for Litecoin, 75 TH/s for Dash, and 32 MH/s for Monero



Why Bitmanu miners are a good investment



In comparison to other mining rigs, Bitmanu miners can process transactions and collect rewards at substantially higher hash rates. It’s also important to note how energy-efficient the BM 1, BM 2, and BM Pro are, with respective power consumptions of 650W, 850W, and 2200W. Many Bitmanu users have been able to recoup their full investment in under a month thanks to these two important reasons. The anticipated monthly earnings for these rigs are listed below:



BM1: Bitcoin $1 500, Litecoin $2 000, Dash $5 000, Monero $3 800

BM2: Bitcoin $2 400, Litecoin $3 200, Dash $9 000, Monero $6 400



BM Pro: Bitcoin $7000, Litecoin $9500, Dash $27000, Monero $20000



In spite of their technical superiority and efficiency, Bitmanu miners are surprisingly easy to use. While designing these products, the company’s motto was to create miners that can be used by all. While most of the companies only cater to technology experts, Bitmanu delivers products that don’t require any industry knowledge or experience. Refreshingly, many of the company’s delighted customers are first-time miners.



Products can be found here: https://bitmanu.com

Who is Bitmanu?



Bitmanu is a manufacturing company founded, controlled, and run by a group of prominent investors and industry insiders who are committed to giving the public the advantages of cutting-edge technology advancements. The company sells a great selection of crypto miners with incredibly quick returns on investment that anyone can set up and run, regardless of experience or skill.

