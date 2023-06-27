CV lies: Temporary fast-track with lasting repercussions

Dr Linda Meyer, Managing Director of the IIE’s Rosebank College.

While the threat of criminal prosecution is a risk worth taking for some, this is not the only – or even worst – consequence you will face if found out

As recent graduates from the Class of 2022 head to the jobs marketplace to get a foot on the career ladder, the temptation might be there to stretch the truth or even outright lie on CVs and job applications or social media. But this is a terrible idea for a host of reasons, as we have seen in the media over the past few weeks.

In South Africa’s tough job market, competition for limited vacancies is fierce, and applicants may think that taking some liberty with the truth is justified or not a big deal, but going down this path holds terrible potential personal and professional consequences that can have a life-long impact on an individual’s employability.

In South Africa, presenting a fraudulent qualification or claiming a qualification or experience you do not have is a criminal offence. In terms of the National Qualifications Authority Amendment Act 12 of 2019, all employers must confirm employee qualifications and report any fraudulently presented qualifications to the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS). Employers should ethically also report fraudsters to professional and statutory bodies.

Your CV is the first impression a potential employer will get of you, and it should showcase your qualifications, experience and other skills. Lying on your CV to stand out from other applicants is unethical, risky and illegal, and the chances that you’ll be found out — even if only further down the line — are very real, and could lead to the following consequences:

Loss of job opportunity or termination

You will almost certainly lose the opportunity if the lies are discovered during recruitment. Most employers see honesty and integrity as crucial attributes, and any sign of dishonesty can be disqualifying. Perhaps even worse is if you land the job and questions start arising about your ability to fulfil the role you were hired for, and investigations into your qualifications are made. In addition to losing your job, you are very likely also to lose your reputation and credibility in the industry — which will be extremely hard, if not impossible, to regain.

Reputational damage

Being caught lying will harm your professional reputation, making it difficult to secure future employment. News can travel fast in specific industries, and hiring managers often share candidate information. Also, keep in mind that one lie suggests there may be more.

Legal Consequences

Depending on the nature of the lie, there could be potential legal repercussions. For instance, you could be liable for fraud if you claim to have specific qualifications legally required for the position, particularly for certain professions requiring a licence from a professional or statutory body.

Immigration

Lying on your CV can impact your ability to emigrate and find employment elsewhere in the world. If you lied abroad, you face deportation. A criminal record will preclude you from working in most countries.

Psychological stress

Besides the practical implications and potential criminal fallout, the constant fear of being discovered can lead to significant stress and anxiety, which will negatively impact your work and other areas of your life.

Honesty is always the best policy regarding your CV, no matter how tempting or trivial lying on your CV might seem. It’s far better to be upfront about any gaps or shortcomings in your employment history or qualifications and then focus on your actual skills, accomplishments and potential value to the organisation.