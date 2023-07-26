Join the flip side and unfold the future

Nostalgia meets innovation with the return of the Samsung Galaxy Z Series

The wait is finally over and the future of mobile devices has arrived — and it looks a lot like the 90s! At its second Unpacked event of the year, the next generation of foldable mobile devices took centre stage when the global tech giant Samsung unveiled the latest additions to its highly popular Z-series — the Z5 Flip and the Z5 Fold.

These next-gen foldable devices are set to be a game-changer in the mobile industry, with promises of exceptional user experience, unparalleled durability and an added commitment to sustainability.

This, says Vice-President Mobile Experience Justin Hume, is where the past and the future collide: “The Galaxy Z-series has a nostalgic appeal, taking us back to the 1990s, in the early days of mobile devices when flip phones were a cultural sensation. And while those phones certainly didn’t have flexible glass, multiple screens or multiple cameras, we’ve combined the optimism and hope of the past and combined it with the tech of the future, offering a true flagship experience … that you can fold in half and carry in your pocket!”

Vice-President Mobile Experience Justin Hume

Global technology research firm Counterpoint recently published a report suggesting that by 2027, there will be more than 100 million foldable devices on the market, and Hume says the Korean tech company has long been at the forefront of this global mobile revolution. “At Samsung, it’s in our DNA to ask how we take something that cannot be done and turn it into a must-have product,” he laughs.

And that, says Hume, is what Samsung accomplished with the new Z-series, its fifth generation of foldable devices: “These devices embody this culmination of development, innovation and constant refinement, and we know this is just one stop on our journey as we continue to lead the way and stretch the boundaries in foldable tech — and in the mobile device category in general — going forward.”

Flipp’n cool features

According to Zahir Cajee, Head of and Commercial, the newly-launched devices took the Samsung teams eight years to perfect, successfully merging the flexibility of bendable glass, the practicality of a compact design and durability that can withstand life’s bumps and falls. “The external skeleton is made from armoured aluminium and the products employ Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is the strongest type of glass available on any mobile device,” he explains. “Our proprietary flex hinge, designed with a waterdrop structure, disperses any external shock if the phone is dropped, guaranteeing a long-lasting and reliable device.”

Zahir Cajee, Head of Product and Commercial

This hinge, which can be opened at least 200 000 times and should last at least five years, also allows users to bend and position the screen at any desired angle — a surefire way to up your selfie game, as well as seamlessly transition between a pocket-size phone and a full-sized mobile device.

Unlike its predecessors, the Z5 Flip boasts an external screen that goes far beyond just alerting the user to incoming calls or messages. “Previously, the external screen was no more than a notification bar, but now it’s a full-sized screen that you can interact with, answering messages, taking photos and more without ever having to open your phone,” Hume explains.

The Z5 Flip also offers consumers unparalleled opportunities to personalise their devices. “We’ve seen the trends around self-expression, and we agree your phone should be as cool and unique as you are,” says Cajee. “We’ve incorporated new technologies into the accessory case itself, so it’s functional, practical and protective, but also enables customisation.”

Samsung will be partnering with local designers to offer uniquely South African customisation designs for its covers, which Hume explains employ near-field communication (NFC) technology that instantly and seamlessly transforms the on-screen colours and themes to match the selected phone cover.

Prioritising people and planet

The market is increasingly dominated by millennials longing for the simplicity of the early 90s and Gen Zs with a sense of “anemoia” — a longing for a past they have never lived or a time they have never known. These are also a new generation of ethical consumers who support brands that appreciate individualism and self-expression while still upholding their collective role in protecting the environment. Considering the environmental impact of products brought to the market is no longer a value-add for device manufacturers; it’s a necessity.

This is why the company makes an active effort to “green” its production, actively making use of materials such as recovered plastics and pre-used glass at every step of its processes — from manufacturing right through to packaging. “We remove around 50 tonnes of discarded fishing nets from the ocean each year that have the potential to entangle sealife like sharks and dolphins and turtles and reutilise that in components of the device, like buttons and packaging,” Hume explains. “And the great thing is that at no point does this compromise the quality of the product, proving that brands like Samsung can be both responsible and recyclable at the very same time.”

But the Z-series isn’t just for GenZ influencers perfecting their selfie game. Neither is it just for gamers who stand to benefit from the advanced processors and next-level screen displays. Hume says he recently heard about someone’s 92-year-old grandmother who was loving her Samsung foldable device — and actively recruiting others in her retirement village to join the flip side!

Over the years, the Samsung Unpacked events have evolved far beyond just flagship product launches to become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, with brand loyalists from around the world eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the next generation of devices from the Korean tech giant. With the release of the latest Galaxy Z-series, Samsung has once again lived up to the hype, further cementing its role as a global leader in mobile devices and solidifying its reputation for delivering high-quality, feature-rich products that cater to a wide range of consumers eager for a transformative mobile experience that aligns perfectly with the demands of an ever-evolving digital world.

Join the Flip Side

South African consumers will be thrilled to know that these devices will be available from the beginning of August, with pre-orders already open. The Z5 Fold will start at R29 999 and the Fold is expected to retail at R45 999. To make the device accessible to all, Samsung is offering attractive pre-order deals, including guaranteed cashback of R10 000 on qualifying devices and more affordable contract options with discounts of up to R600.