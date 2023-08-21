Make moves with Momentum’s #SOHS campaign!

Nontokozo Madonsela, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Momentum

The theme for the campaign this year is Women Who Make Moves

It’s Women’s Month and Momentum has kicked off its annual exciting #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign. Now in its fifth season, this year presents an array of exciting Masterclasses with world class speakers and panel discussions that will provoke interesting discussion and impact on their audiences. The campaign aims to empower women with tools and advice that will catapult their efforts in achieving their unique definition of success. Through these workshops, Momentum gives women the right tools and the right advice to make the right moves on their journey to success.

It is about encouraging women to act, embrace their passions fearlessly and forge ahead without seeking validation. The campaign wants to encourage women to pursue the next level of their success unapologetically. Some of the speakers you can look forward to this year include social tech entrepreneur Naadiya Moosajee, activist and financial coach Charmaine Soobramoney and actress Amanda du Pont. The workshops also include notable international speakers — keep checking Momentum's socials for more information!

“We are so excited for the She Owns Her Success campaign this year,” said Thandi Smith, integrated brand manager at Momentum. “We flip our M every year and Momentum becomes Womentum and it embodies the type of women who don’t apologise for their success and who keep going. We want Momentum to be a partner for them on their journey to success and we hope that the masterclasses and panel discussions inspire them to take action.”

Some of the topics covered in this year’s campaign include dealing with the challenges of success and failure, enhancing your personal brand, building and having the right network and overcoming obstacles for a brighter financial future.

If you want a quick recap on what was discussed from previous workshops, check out Momentum’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess Resource Centre which houses tools and advice to help you in all facets of your life.

The next workshop takes place on 24 August — make sure you register so you don’t miss out!