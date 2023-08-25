Mobicel’s mobile assembly plant sets a thriving pace

Aysha Tshose, Mobicel Marketing Brand Manager (centre), with technical staff at Mobicel’s mobile assembly plant in Midrand.

Each of the hundreds of women employed at the plant contribute to its narrative of growth and empowerment

In July 2020, Mobicel set a transformative journey in motion by launching a mobile assembly plant in South Africa. This step not only marked a new era in innovation but also sparked tremendous empowerment for the 65 young black women who formed the core of the pioneering team.

Fast forward to today, and the plant stands tall in the heart of Midrand, a symbol of progress and possibility. Devices of various kinds have come to life within its walls, a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and passing on value to its consumers. With the stamp of being an officially recognised Proudly South African company, Mobicel is steadfast in its pledge to nurture this assembly plant and see it flourish in the years ahead.

Choosing to assemble devices locally isn’t just smart — it’s ingenious. In a time where raw material costs are soaring, Mobicel’s decision to keep things close to home enables them to maintain both quality and cost-effectiveness. This isn’t just about devices; it’s about making technology accessible to everyone in a world that’s constantly evolving.

Reflecting back on that pivotal moment of the assembly plant’s launch, Mobicel’s visionary choice to employ young South African women shines brightly. From the outset, the young women embarked on the journey were united by their determination.

Mobicel recognised an industry imbalance that couldn’t be overlooked: the underrepresentation of women in South Africa’s manufacturing sector was a call to action. Women, who have long demonstrated their interest and capability, were given a platform to shine. This decision wasn’t just a departure from norms; it was a testament to resilience and adaptability.

Amid the challenges brought about by Covid-19 and economic uncertainties, Mobicel saw an opportunity where others might have seen obstacles. The decision to expand, to create jobs, and to initiate the local assembly plant was a triumph over adversity. And, three years later, what are the results? Nothing short of astounding.

Year after year, the plant’s capacity and output have expanded, setting a thriving pace. The heartbeat of this success is powered by the incredible women who drive its operations. Today, Mobicel has more than 230 women employed at the assembly plant, each contributing to its narrative of growth and empowerment.

Mobicel’s story is one of determination, innovation and transformation. With every device that rolls off the assembly line, with every woman who contributes to the brand’s journey, Mobicel’s impact ripples beyond technology — its empowerment, resilience and progress extends to touch lives and shape futures.

Murshaline Stuart, Assembly Line Technician Murshaline Stuart has become a beacon of inspiration as an accomplished Assembly Line Technician. She grew up against the vibrant backdrop of Johannesburg, and her journey has been marked by dedication, perseverance and a passion for mastering the intricacies of her field. Murshaline’s proudest achievement lies in her comprehensive understanding of the entire device assembly process. From intricate components to quality checks, repairs and packaging, she orchestrates every step with precision. However, her success extends beyond technical prowess. Her philosophy of stepping out of comfort zones, continuous learning, and unwavering motivation has shaped her career. This year’s theme of “Accelerating Equality and Empowerment in Women” resonates deeply with Murshaline. She draws strength from shunning negativity and unrealistic beauty standards, and encourages her fellow women to embrace their voices and self-worth. With an unwavering belief in authenticity, she urges others to tread the path of originality rather than imitation. In the world of innovation, Murshaline not only assembles devices; she draws a community of empowered women together. Her story is one of breaking barriers, amplifying women’s voices and fostering equality through empowerment.

Phemelo Maboane, Assembly Line Supervisor Johannesburg’s Alexandra township has produced several exceptional individuals, and Phemelo is a standout example of unwavering determination. A pioneer at the Mobicel SKD Production Line, her journey has been one of breaking barriers and seizing opportunities. Phemelo’s progress in her field has been groundbreaking. She joined SKD with no prior technical experience, yet emerged as a vital member of the team, responsible for assembling Mobicel devices from the ground up. Her dedication and quick adaptation led to a rapid promotion to Assembly Line Supervisor within just six months of employment. The most invaluable lesson Phemelo has learned is to never limit oneself to a single skillset. She embodies an insatiable appetite for learning, always eager to grasp new aspects of her work. For her, nothing is impossible — every hurdle is an opportunity for growth. Phemelo champions gender equality on the factory floor. She firmly believes that the assembly plant is not the exclusive domain of men; it’s a place where anyone, regardless of gender, can learn, thrive and excel. Through her example, Phemelo encourages her female colleagues to embrace every opportunity for growth and development, and this ensures that the workplace is a level playing field for all. Phemelo exemplifies the potential for growth, achievement, and gender equality. Her journey inspires us to redefine our limits and accelerate our empowerment.