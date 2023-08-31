BLUETTI has solutions to help South Africans tackle power outages

Experts warn that the power crisis may persist until the end of next year

BLUETTI, a global leader in the clean energy storage industry, has launched effective solutions to combat load-shedding for countries grappling with energy crises.

Recently, South Africans have been under pressure from load-shedding, and experts warn that this power crisis may persist until the end of next year.

In the seven months to July, the total hours of living in darkness in South Africa amounted to 49 days, reaching a grim milestone in the nation’s history.

BLUETTI has launched several power backups to help countries like South Africa break away from perennial power outages that saw the country loss R560 billion in 2022.

Updated figures in December shows that the annual load-shedding toll has increased to 260% when compared to 2021. During this period, there was a total of 6 400GWh of unserved energy in the country.

AC200MAX

The AC200MAX+B230 is a scalable home backup power that features a substantial 2 048Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2 200W AC output (4 800W surge).

The 16-outlet power station provides uninterrupted power to most household appliances and essential devices during load-shedding, including refrigerators, air conditioners and electric ovens.

A notable feature of BLUETTI’s flagship product is its expandability.

It lets you increase the total capacity to 6 144Wh by adding two 2 048Wh B230 battery units.

It can power a 150W refrigerator for 10 hours, a 10W light bulb for over 150 hours, and a 5000 BTU AC for approximately one to four hours.

By adding B230 battery units, the user can extend the power supply to these appliances twice or even thrice this duration.

The AC200MAX offers seven charging methods including solar, car charging and AC power, either separately or in combination, for flexible and fast recharging.

The EP500Pro is a powerful and robust solar power station with a massive 5 100Wh capacity and an impressive 3 000W output. It can provide electricity to an entire house, ensuring that the lights stay on, food remains fresh in the refrigerators, and all essential equipment is running.

EP500Pro

Featuring sensitive UPS functionality, it switches over seamlessly within 20 microseconds in the event of a power outage, always providing uninterrupted power.

The EP500Pro can handle multiple devices simultaneously with its 15 power outlets. It can charge various devices simultaneously. For instance, it can run a 100W smart TV for about 50 hours, a 500W space heater for 8.6 hours, and a 1 000W microwave for 4.3 hours.

The EP500Pro has four sturdy wheels, making it easy to move and position wherever you need power.

It is powered by safe and reliable LifePO4 lithium iron phosphate batteries that can deliver at least 3 500 life cycles before reaching 80% of their original capacity. This is roughly the equivalent to ten years of use at one discharge per day.

It is equipped with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that ensures efficient battery usage and protects against overcharging and over-discharging for peace of mind.

The firm also brings to the market a compact emergency power system, the EB3A/EB70, a portable power solution for load-shedding emergencies.

Weighing only 4.6kg, the EB3A offers 268Wh of capacity with 600W of power output to power electronics and small devices.

The EB3A has nine versatile outlets and can charge a 100W laptop for approximately 3.5 hours, a 60W mini fridge for 3.6 hours, and a 5W light for 30 hours.

EB3A

Small as it is, the EB3A has a responsive UPS feature, powering critical loads during sudden power failures, and its intuitive screen allows for monitoring and management of battery storage.

Driven by its mission to empower communities and individuals, BLUETTI is committed to bringing clean energy to every home for a sustainable future.

In 2021, BLUETTI launched the five-year Lighting an African Family programme to bring electricity to off-grid households in Africa.

BLUETTI’s latest endeavor is a partnership with Solar Sister, an international NGO dedicated to empowering women in Africa. The company donated home solar kits to Nigerian women in off-grid families, bringing light and hope to those without.

