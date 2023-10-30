Five ways to bypass BetStop in Australia

Whether you choose to bypass BetStop Australia or explore its alternatives, always ensure you gamble responsibly

BetStop Australia, a valuable programme designed to assist individuals in managing their online gambling activities, comes with its set of limitations. If you’re a BetStop Australia member looking to regain confidence in responsible gambling, you might be exploring alternatives. But how can you navigate around BetStop Australia’s self-exclusion program? Returning to Australian-based bookmakers using your existing ID may present challenges. While the option of using third-party information to create a new account with an Australian-licensed bookmaker exists, it’s crucial to understand the associated risks, making it a less advisable choice.

The good news is that there are legitimate avenues that enable you to continue enjoying responsible gambling. In this article, we’ll explore several methods for bypassing the self-exclusion programme in Australia. This includes seeking out casinos not on BetStop Australia, AU betting sites not on BetStop, and exploring no-verification sites. By delving into these responsible options, you can make informed decisions that align with your wellbeing, ensuring that your gambling activities are both enjoyable and controlled. Before we dive into these alternatives, let’s first gain a deeper understanding of what BetStop Australia entails.

What is BetStop Australia?

BetStop Australia is a self-exclusion programme that was launched in 2023. It’s designed to assist individuals in managing their online gambling activities effectively. It allows users to voluntarily exclude themselves from all licensed gambling websites and applications for a specific duration, typically ranging from six months to five years. During the exclusion period, individuals are restricted from accessing their gambling accounts or creating new ones with operators licensed in Australia.

Five ways to explore beyond BetStop Australia

1. Utilizing non-BetStop sites

One of the most common methods to bypass self-exclusion programmes like BetStop Australia is by utilising non-BetStop websites. Players in Australia can create new accounts with platforms that aren’t part of the BetStop Australia program and continue enjoying their favourite casino games. It’s essential to narrow down your choices to casinos not licensed or regulated by Australian authorities. Look for casinos that accept Australian players and are licensed by other gambling authorities.

2. Local betting shops

Local betting shops in Australia offer another effective means to bypass self-exclusion programmes. These shops are not governed by the same regulations and, therefore, are not part of the BetStop Australia program. This allows players to place bets at any betting shop irrespective of their BetStop Australia exclusion period.

3. Employing a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

When users find themselves restricted from Australian-licensed betting sites, they often turn to offshore platforms. Using a VPN, players can access these offshore betting sites operating outside Australia. Most of these sites are not registered or regulated by BetStop Australia, and they often feature enticing bonuses and promotions, making them attractive options for Australian gamblers.

4. Gambling at no-verification sites

In Australia, most betting sites conduct thorough background checks on new players to ensure responsible gambling. However, there are now platforms known as “No-Verification” sites that do not require ID verification before gambling. These sites offer a similar experience to traditional online casinos in Australia, making them appealing to players who wish to bypass BetStop Australia.

5. Shared accounts

Another common method to bypass self-exclusion programmes is by sharing accounts with friends. This approach can be the safest way to bypass self-exclusion as long as responsible gambling is a top priority. Sharing an account with a friend can act as a safeguard against addiction, making it a preferred method for some players.

Conclusion

While self-exclusion programmes like BetStop Australia serve essential purposes, including curbing gambling addiction, they do come with limitations. It's crucial to understand that responsible gambling is a priority. Whether you choose to bypass BetStop Australia or explore its alternatives, always ensure you gamble responsibly.

The establishment of BetStop Australia in August 2023 has added a valuable option to the gambling landscape in Australia. As responsible gambling remains a priority, individuals now have more choices to enjoy their favourite casino games within the boundaries of responsible play. It’s essential to explore these alternatives to find the platform that aligns with your preferences and values.