Nike presents: Be True, “In Motion”

Queer culture celebrated in style at Victoria Yards

Victoria Yards, Johannesburg, came alive on October 14 and 15 with an electrifying burst of colours, music and meaningful conversations. Nike’s “Be True: In Motion,” was a two-day extravaganza that united Johannesburg’s influencers, creatives, the LGBTQIA+ community and allies in an inclusive and empowering celebration of identity, art, sport, and acceptance.

“Be True: In Motion ” was a collaborative effort between Nike, Cnr Juta & De Beer, and Other Village People. The event was an embodiment of Nike’s unwavering commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community, and it celebrated diversity, art, sports, and, most importantly, self-acceptance. More than just a catchy name; “Be True” felt like a safe space for culture, inclusion, and belonging to flourish.

From the moment we stepped into Victoria Yards, we were greeted by a vibrant fusion of art, sports, and wellness activities. The atmosphere was electric but beautifully balanced, radiating the unique joy that the queer community is known for.

The event wove together art, sport, and wellness, offering a plethora of vibrant attractions for attendees. Customising Nike T-shirts at the heat press and engaging in sports activities like basketball, table tennis, and foosball created an energetic yet harmonious atmosphere, brimming with queer joy.

Saturday, Day One: The Conversations

Day One was a testament to the power of dialogue. The colourful Be True stage served as a perfect backdrop for the live podcast recording and performances, featuring captivating and remarkable South Africans. It was hosted by Lwazi Madonsela from the Cnr Juta & De Beer podcast and Ayabonga Ngoma from The House of Diamonds and FOMO Fridays.

The conversations flowed effortlessly and each guest brought with them thoughts on their careers, gems of advice or lessons from their lives, illustrating how both artists and athletes are driven by reaching for their authentic purpose.

Artist Haneem Christian

Trailblazing young artist Haneem Christian brought an artist’s perspective and delighted us with sage wisdom as they spoke on the nuances of being an artist and balancing rest, making wise decisions in what projects to take on and also the instincts that have driven their practice and by extension themselves.

The hosts were able to narrow the questions to really zoom in on the layers and nuances of being an artist and balancing commercial “success”, while remaining true, something most creatives struggle to balance. Christian shared a simple but truly impactful personal truth we loved: “ “I’ve come to a time in my life where I have no other option, no other instinct but to be true to myself.”

Thami Dish

Multifaceted and charismatic queer activist Thami Dish hit the podcast stage with energy and vulnerability and shared much-needed perspectives and advice on creating more inclusive and profitable spaces for the queer community. We were moved by his call for funding, representation, and more inclusive work environments. His definition of “being true” as allowing vulnerability and embracing failure also struck a chord.

“What it means for me to be true is vulnerability, total honesty, being true to myself has involved me talking comfortably about my failure and allowing myself to fail every single day and learning from that experience.”

Alissa Conley and Kgothatso Montjane

Olympian Alissa Conley and Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane delved into their experiences as queer athletes, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs they’ve encountered. Their advice on self-care, mental health and pursuing their greatness provided a beautiful, uplifting note.

Both spoke about the importance of mental health from the lens of radical self care, with Montjane encouraging therapy and a beautiful message to the youth: “Be hopeful, we live in the world of possibilities; never limit yourself because everyone is designed for greatness”.

Conley riled the audience up with words she lives by: “What the mouth speaks, the mind believes and the body achieves. Speak positivity and success to yourself.”

Performances

The day was filled with captivating performances from queer entertainers. DJ Lelowhatsgood set the mood with an infectious DJ set, while comedian Lindy Johnson had the crowd in stitches with her witty humour. Jazz sensation Zoë Modiga’s soul-stirring performance transported us on an emotional journey through her 2020 album and Drag Artist Adam The Glamour Clown closed the show with a performance that had the audience on their feet.

Sunday: Day Two

After the energy and conversation of Day One, Day Two really gave us the space to connect and reflect on wellness, as the theme emphasised collective care. It was curated by Nike’s other collaborator for this experience, Other Village People, a collective that hosts a plethora of monthly experiences for the queer community.

Art exhibition

Partnering with a queer collective to not just focus on being active but also restful was a brilliant way to message self care to the attendees. Before we headed to wellness programming we stopped at the art exhibition curated by Other Village People, with work from queer artists and queer subjects.

Lifesize plinths drew us into the world of each photograph, relaying the beauty and poignancy of queer life. All the art was incredible with notable work of Ian Berry from the Drum archives or Ruth Seopedi Motau as well as contemporary takes of Klara Beckerling, Haneem Christian, Siyababa and Terra Dick.

Wellness Studio

The wellness studio of the day offered us many time slots to enjoy accessible breathwork, meditation and movement techniques, led by Nest Space founders, Banesa Tseki and Anesu Mbizvo. The spaces were comfortable with a lantern display overhead making it tranquil.

Performances

DJ Dbn Gogo brought boundless energy to the day, with the line up also boasting talented and beloved DJs Womlambo and Mumthug. Emerging artist Thando Nje graced the stage, capping off a weekend filled with art, conversation, and celebration.

In a world striving for diversity and inclusivity, “Be True: In Motion” served as a beacon of hope, reminding us all of the power of authenticity, acceptance, and the joy of movement.

Nike’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community shone brightly throughout this unforgettable weekend at Victoria Yards.