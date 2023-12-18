EmpowaMen Summit 2024: Redefining masculinity and fostering positive change

It’s about diving deep into the tough conversations that are needed for real change to take place

In a world where men often face sweeping generalisations, such as being labelled as “trash” and associated with toxic masculinity, EmpowaMen is taking a bold step forward to challenge these stereotypes and initiate transformative dialogue. EmpowaMen is a deeply innovative platform that works towards healing — not just for men, but for the nation.

The Annual EmpowaMen Summit, scheduled for 20 April 2024, is poised to be even more ground-breaking than previous gatherings, and is dedicated to fostering positive change in men’s perceptions and actions.

The prevailing discourse surrounding masculinity has at times painted men with a broad brush, leaving little room for individuality and growth. EmpowaMen recognises the need for open and extensive dialogue to unravel the complexities, challenge stereotypes, and pave the way for a holistic masculinity that aligns with the demands of the 21st century.

Shifting the narrative from blame to collaboration, EmpowaMen invites men to actively contribute to sustainable solutions in addressing the social challenge of equality. This summit is not just about discussing the issues at the surface level; it’s about diving deep into the tough conversations that are needed for real change to take place.

In fact, it could be the most important conversation of your life.

Spokesperson Joshua Mthanyelwa emphasises: “EmpowaMen is a platform that goes deep — we don’t merely touch the surface of issues and topics; we dive right in and have the tough conversations that are needed, without fear. We enable men to be vulnerable in a safe space, where they are held to account by their brothers while also being supported.”

This pivotal conversation is not just about personal growth; it’s about healing and envisioning a society where men play a crucial role in fostering positive change.

EmpowaMen aims to equip men to transcend stereotypes and break free from the confines of the status quo, enabling them to embrace holistic greatness and embody their fullest potential. The platform ignites a fire within men to champion noble causes, defend righteous ideals, and fearlessly embrace the multifaceted essence of manhood without reservation.

The Mail & Guardian is honoured to be part of this essential platform that seeks to heal toxic masculinity from its roots and facilitate a new conversation about what it means to be a real man in today’s world. The EmpowaMen Summit promises to be a space for proactive change agents, irrespective of their position in life, sexual preference, stature or nature.

Companies and organisations that would like to be part of this vital platform and positively impact men on a fundamental level can contact Kirsten Alexander: [email protected].

Save the date for the Annual EmpowaMen Summit on Saturday, 20 April 2024, and watch this space for more information on how you can be part of this transformative event. Join us as we collectively forge a path towards a more inclusive and harmonious future.

About EmpowaMen

EmpowaMen is an initiative of Empowaworx, a strategic creative marketing agency that, in addition to creating incredible work for their varied clients, has also been producing impactful events for over 10 years. Empowaworx’ owned platforms are geared to positively instigate change and transformation with touch-points across society, empowering youth, women, entrepreneurs and men. For more information on Empowaworx, please go to www.empowaworx.co.za.

Launched in 2019, EmpowaMen has become an important platform for men to share and confront the issues they face in today’s world — from “men are trash” to perfection pressure. Issues impacting society are systemic: EmpowaMen conversations address numerous social issues through the lens of different aspects of life. For more information, please go to www.empowamen.co.za.