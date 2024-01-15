HONOR unveils PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR and HONOR Magic6 Series in China

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd. and Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group unveil their companies' new joint creation, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR.

The first jointly developed smartphone is the thinnest inward foldable smartphone on the market

Global technology brand HONOR and Porsche Design unveiled the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR in Shanghai, China. Being the thinnest inward foldable phone on the market reflecting the expertise of the respective partner, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR sets the stage for a future of innovation and design.

This momentous partnership between HONOR and Porsche Design is another best practice for HONOR, as a global and premium brand, to bring collective innovations to consumers around the world. As George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd., stated: “United by a shared pursuit of excellence, HONOR and Porsche Design will co-design the next generation of smart devices, combining human-centric technology and functional design to create exciting products for global consumers.”

Stefan Buescher, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Lifestyle Group, said: “From day one of this extraordinary partnership, we have been eagerly awaiting the reveal of our first jointly developed smartphone. At Porsche Design, we want to bring the unique Porsche spirit and values to life through our products. Anyone who buys a Porsche Design item becomes part of the global Porsche family. Our goal is to transport this emotion as well as the progressive functionality, cutting-edge technology, and the unique design language to customers around the globe.”

HONOR also introduced the HONOR Magic6 Series in China, the latest iterations of the successful HONOR Magic Series line-up. Packed with a series of significant industry-leading innovations, the HONOR Magic6 Series boast impressive breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance, to deliver a best-in-class user experience.

Introducing the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR

Debuting as the first innovation where HONOR’s human-centric approach meets the purist, functional aesthetics of Porsche Design, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR features a bold design inspired by motorsports. The flyline of the back side of the industry-leading foldable smartphone is intricately reminiscent of the hood of a Porsche 911. The improved grip provides a sportscar experience in the user’s palm. The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR comes in the Porsche car colour Agate Grey.

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co. Ltd. with the new models.

Ultra-thin foldable device with Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield

In pursuit of convenient portability, HONOR and Porsche Design have jointly refined the choice of materials in the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR to create a pioneering device that weighs only 234g1 and is just 9.9mm2 thick. Incorporating the industry’s first Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR races ahead of the pack with improvements in display durability, providing enhanced protection to the device. The tenfold improved scratch resistance3 and the hardness rating of over seven on the Mohs scale4 — a scale which indicates the degree of strength of a material — ensures superior resistance to damage.

Exceptional display for human-centric visual experience

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR has a stunning foldable OLED LTPO display that offers an unprecedented visual experience. With support for 1.07 billion colours, the screen delivers vivid, accurate visuals that captivate and immerse users. As a testament to HONOR’s commitment to human-centric technology, the device incorporates eye protection features such as 3840Hz PWM Dimming5, Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display, which reduce fatigue of the eyes, thus catering to the needs of heavy users.

Triple rear camera system for unrivalled photography

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR features an impressive triple rear camera system powered by the HONOR Image Engine. This camera system comprises a 50MP Main Camera (f/1.9) with Optimized Image Stability (OIS), a 20MP Telephoto Lens Camera (f/2.4) with OIS, and a 50MP Ultra-wide Camera (f/2.0), delivering unrivalled image quality. The smartphone provides support for a wide range of capture modes, including Night, Zoom, and Time-lapse photography. Additionally, rear and front cameras support 4K resolution, enabling users to create cinematic videos with exceptional clarity and meticulous detail. Adding to its impressive capabilities, the device is equipped with the outstanding HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture, an intelligent algorithm that automatically detects and captures the most precious moments.

Exceptional battery performance for uninterrupted connectivity

The silicon-carbon battery technology of the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR features two ultra-thin battery cells combined to provide a total of 5000mAh6. The smartphone also supports 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge, ensuring that users always stay online without needing constant recharging — all while maintaining a sleek, lightweight design.

Introducing the next smartphone flagship frontier

HONOR also introduced the all-new flagship HONOR Magic6 Series in China, the latest addition to the prestigious HONOR Magic Series lineup with extraordinary advancements.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro features the industry’s first 180MP Telephoto camera with an advanced 1/1.49-inch telephoto sensor and F2.6 aperture, enabling users to capture expert portrait images with flawless contextual details from a distance. The upgraded DSLR-Level HONOR Falcon Camera system is also equipped with a 1/1.3-inch customised HDR sensor, bringing a professional photography experience comparable to DSLR.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro features a 6.8-inch7 LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display with a peak HDR brightness of 5 000nits, guaranteeing superb visibility under direct sunlight. The HONOR Magic6 Series packs with further enhanced 4320Hz8 PWM Dimming technology, allowing users to enjoy extended usage without experiencing discomfort by minimising strain on the eyes. Additionally, the HONOR Magic6 Series features an AI-powered customizable Circadian Night Display9, providing advanced eye comfort tailored to individual preferences.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the HONOR Magic6 Series also comes with a further enhanced second-generation silicon-carbon battery, boosting the battery cell to 5600mAh10 to outperform any flagship in the current market. Supporting 80W HONOR Wired SuperCharge and 66W HONOR Wireless SuperCharge11, the HONOR Magic6 Pro delivers a compelling prolonged experience to smartphone users.

Price and market availability

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR was available in China from 12 Jan at RMB 15 999 with 16GB RAM and 1TB ROM. Available in Black, Glacier White, Lake Blue, Cloud Purple, and Epi Green, the HONOR Magic6 Series arrived in the China market on 11 Jan. The HONOR Magic6 starts at RMB 4 399, and the HONOR Magic6 Pro starts at RMB 5 699.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com

https://www.hihonor.com/global/club/

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/c/honorOfficial

About Porsche Design

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created the 911, one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history. With his vision of taking the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the boundaries of the automobile, he founded the exclusive design brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language live on in all Porsche Design products to this day. Every Porsche Design product stands for exceptional precision and perfection at a high level of technological innovation and for a unique symbiosis of intelligent functions and purist design. Designed by Studio F. A. Porsche in Zell am See, Austria. Available worldwide in Porsche Design stores, exclusive department stores, specialist retailers, and online at www.porsche-design.com.

For regular updates on Porsche Lifestyle, please follow:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/porschedesign

Facebook: www.facebook.com/porschedesign

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/porschelifestylegroup

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@porschedesign

1 Data from HONOR labs.

2 Data from HONOR labs. The thickness of the whole device is measured at the thinnest point and does not include the thickness of the camera bump. Product size may vary with its configuration, manufacturing process and measurement methods. Specification details are for reference only.

3 Data from HONOR labs.

4 The Mohs scale (from 1 to 10) is a qualitative ordinal scale to characterise the scratch resistance of minerals through the ability of harder material to scratch softer material.

5 The 3 840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming technology of Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR is TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certified and achieves the risk-free dimming level, which only takes effect when the refresh rate is 120Hz. The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

6 Typical capacity. The rated capacity is 4 900mAh.

7 With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.8 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

8 The screen supports a maximum high-frequency PWM dimming of 4 320Hz, which takes effect in low-brightness scenarios. Please refer to the actual experience. The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

9 The phone is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

10 Typical value. The rated capacity of the non-removable battery is 5 600mAh.

11 The actual charging power may vary with different scenarios intelligently. Please refer to actual situations.