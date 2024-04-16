Learn how to study effectively

Dr Linda Meyer

Good study habits established in high school equip students with skills applicable to later aspects of life and learning

One of the most important skills to develop in high school is learning how to study effectively, with future higher education success in mind, an education expert says.

“For many high school students, the focus is almost exclusively on doing well in their next exam by trying to master their work in whichever way possible. While it is, of course, important to try and perform optimally during exams, the more fundamental skill to master during your high school years is the ability to study effectively while the workload is still relatively contained,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of IIE Rosebank College.

“High school is a phase filled with advanced subjects, increased independence, and personal accountability. This is the time to establish strong study habits, not just for high school success but as a foundation for future academic endeavours, especially in university.”

Dr Meyer explains that high school should be viewed as a stepping stone that prepares students for the challenges of higher education and, ultimately, a successful career. This is the time to develop those skills and habits that will stand you in good stead for the rest of your life, she says.

“The shift from a structured high school environment to the more independent and self-directed university world can be a game-changer. This is where the study habits you developed in high school come into play, helping you meet the higher expectations and increased learning demands of university life.”

Dr Meyer says there are several foundations which support effective study habits, and parents and teachers should assist students in developing these.

They include:

Introspection & adaptability

Understanding one’s learning preferences and needs is the cornerstone of effective study habits. High school students should self-assess or seek support to identify their learning style, to see whether it is auditory, visual or kinaesthetic. Tailoring study methods to these personal inclinations can significantly boost comprehension and retention. It is also well worth the investment to attend a good study methods workshop early in one’s high school career.

Mastering time management

Effective time management is pivotal in the high school setting and beyond. It involves prioritising academic tasks, setting achievable goals, and crafting a balanced schedule accommodating studies and personal time. The discipline of managing time efficiently in high school sets the stage for success in the more unstructured university environment.

Engagement and interaction

Active engagement with study material through summarisation, questioning and peer teaching enhances understanding and memory. High school students should be encouraged to explore Collaborative learning

Recognising the value of seeking assistance and engaging in group study can greatly enrich learning. Collaboration with peers introduces multiple perspectives and problem-solving approaches, enriching the educational experience.

Routine review

Consistent, daily revision and practice reinforce learning and prevent the need for last-minute cramming. Establishing a habit of regular review in high school aids in the long-term retention of information, a practice that proves invaluable in university studies.

“Implementing effective study habits involves a commitment to gradual change and flexibility. High school students might start by setting specific goals for each study session or experimenting with various learning strategies to discover what works best. Continuous self-reflection on the effectiveness of these strategies is critical to ongoing improvement,” Dr Meyer says.

“Good study habits established in high school do more than prepare students for academic success in university; they equip students with skills applicable to various aspects of life, including professional and personal challenges. These habits foster a mindset of lifelong learning and adaptability, which are essential for success in a world where the future is unpredictable.”

Dr Meyer says this is why high school presents a pivotal opportunity for students to build and refine their study habits, setting a solid foundation for university and beyond.

“By recognising the value of this period and actively working to improve their learning techniques, students can ensure a smoother transition to higher education and set themselves up for a successful academic and professional future.”