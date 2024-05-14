Square up to style: HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 arrives on South African shelves

The beauty of a large square display in a surprisingly thin, sleek smartwatch

HUAWEI’s latest addition to its smartwatch lineup, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3, is now available in South Africa. This sleek and fashionable wearable boasts an ultra-thin body, a modern square-faced design, and an expansive 1.82-inch screen. With this latest addition to their lineup, HUAWEI continues to lead the way in providing unique and fashionable ways to express personal style while delivering exceptional performance and advanced fitness tracking capabilities. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 promises to revolutionise the way you monitor health, stay connected, and express your personal style.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 is now available from authorised partners and operators and the HUAWEI online store in South Africa.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3

The WATCH FIT 3 effortlessly blends fitness, innovation and a lightweight, slim design. It features the innovative HUAWEI Hybrid AMOLED technology, delivering a stunning visual experience with its ultra-high resolution of 347ppi. The larger screen, coupled with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and automatic brightness adjustment, ensures that users can enjoy a comfortable and immersive viewing experience in any lighting condition. The watch’s sleek and modern design is further enhanced by its ultra-narrow bezel, thanks to the hybrid rigid-flexible screen. This design innovation increases the screen-to-body ratio to an impressive 77.4%, giving you a large screen while maintaining a slim and stylish profile.

Sporting a modern and minimalistic square design with a three-dimensional arc surface and a striking colour contrast in the crown, the WATCH FIT 3 creates a distinctively modern and fashionable aesthetic. With a remarkably thin body measuring 9.9mm and weighing only 26g (watch body only), this trendy accessory can be tactfully paired with any outfit, making it perfect for fashion-conscious individuals.

In addition to its stunning display and design, the WATCH FIT 3 is equipped with a range of advanced health monitoring features. The brand new HUAWEI TruSleep™ 4.0 science-based sleep tracker provides users with comprehensive and accurate sleep data, offering personalised interpretations and suggestions for improved sleep quality. The watch also features the upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.5 health monitoring, which ensures precise heart rate readings and efficient analysis of workout performance and daily health. For women, the WATCH FIT 3 integrates Menstrual Cycle Management, providing a comprehensive care system that makes information about menstrual cycles readily accessible and easy to understand.

Despite its advanced features and impressive display, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 maintains an exceptional battery life. The watch can support up to 10 days of use on a single charge, with typical usage lasting up to 7 days. Furthermore, the watch’s quick charging capabilities allow users to get a full day of use from just a 10-minute charge.

With its cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and comprehensive health monitoring features, this smartwatch is set to revolutionise wearables and help users lead healthier and more connected lives.

Get your HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3 today for an unbeatable R2999 on the HUAWEI online store or spread the cost with manageable monthly payments starting from R79 over 24 months at all Operator stores nationwide.