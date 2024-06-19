Fortune Rabbit game review

Bag big wins, whether it is the Year of the Rabbit or not, as we dive into PG Soft’s Fortune series

Fortune Rabbit is one of around half a dozen games you can find in PG Soft’s Fortune series. Naturally, this one is loosely themed on the Year of the Rabbit. However, underneath its paint job, it is strikingly similar to some of its sister slots in this series. Find out what this means for you as a player by reading our Fortune Rabbit online slot review. You can also get to grips with the game for yourself by exploring our Fortune Rabbit slot free play demo right here on this page.

Provider: PG Soft Theme: Chinese New Year, Fortune RTP: 96.75% Variance: Medium Maximum Win: 5,000x Minimum Bet ($): 0.30 Maximum Bet ($): 90.00 Paylines: 10 Features: Yes Bonus Symbols: Yes (Money Symbols) Free Spins: Yes Scatter Symbols: No Wild Symbols: Yes Bonus Buy: No

Fortune Rabbit Review

Fortune Rabbit was one of the earlier games released in PG Soft’s Fortune series like Fortune Tiger, having debuted back in 2023. The slot is largely reminiscent of its sister slots in this series, with similar mechanics. However, it is notably lighter when it comes to features than some of the other games you get to grips with from this provider. In terms of theme, the PG Soft slot is, of course, loosely based on the Chinese Year of the Rabbit.

The Fortune Rabbit online slot delivers three reels of action, and there is a 3-4-3 setup upon those reels. This effectively creates ten paylines for you to bet on. However, Fortune Rabbit is a touch more expensive than you might expect, with bets costing a minimum of 0.30 and rising to 90.00 a pop. On the upside, you can attempt to win up to 5 000 x your bet if you strike it lucky.

The game carries a more than agreeable RTP rate of 96.75%, and while that is high for a typical three-reel slot, it is about on par with what you’d get in the other PG Soft slots in this franchise. It’s also worth noting that the zodiac-inspired game features medium volatile gameplay, like its sister slots.

Fortune Rabbit features

There aren’t too many symbols spanning the reels of this game. Carrots, fireworks, and coins make up the lowest-paying symbols, while envelopes, pots of gold, and golden rabbit eggs constitute the better ones. However, it is the wild symbol that brings everything together, so let’s look at that next.

Special Symbols

There isn’t much in the way of symbols in Fortune Rabbit. The wild symbols and money symbols are the only “special symbols” you need to busy yourself with. Here’s what they bring to the table today:

Wild Symbols: The Fortune Rabbit online slot uses the titular rabbit as its wild. However, aside from just replacing all other symbols, the rabbit can also double up as the best-paying symbol. You can win up to a basic 200x your bet if three appear on a line.

The Fortune Rabbit online slot uses the titular rabbit as its wild. However, aside from just replacing all other symbols, the rabbit can also double up as the best-paying symbol. You can win up to a basic 200x your bet if three appear on a line. Money Symbols: Money symbols get their name because they have cash prizes attached to them. However, they don’t appear in the base game. You’ll need to trigger the free spin feature to benefit from those.

Fortune Rabbit’s free spin feature

Fortune Rabbit’s only bonus round is a free spin feature. However, it’s a decent one, so that makes a difference. Unlike other video slots, you aren’t required to acquire scatters to trigger it — there are no scatter symbols. Instead, the Fortune Rabbit feature is triggered at random. You’ll receive eight free spins to make full use of this mechanic, during which there are no conventional symbols. Instead, only blank spaces and money symbols appear on the reels. Each money symbol has a cash value attached to it, and whenever five or more appear on the reels, the total amount of all the combined symbols will be paid out to the player.

You can’t retrigger this feature — again, because of a lack of scatters. However, it is perfectly possible to land some decent wins in the free spin bonus, courtesy of that medium volatility level. In fact, if you get really lucky, you could end up walking away with the non-progressive jackpot, which is worth 5 000x your stake.

Fortune Rabbit mobile gameplay

Fortune Rabbit, like most PG Soft slots, has been developed to take advantage of the capabilities of mobile gaming devices. It uses a vertical screen, and while this might make things a touch troublesome for those on computers, it makes things simple for mobile users. You can download the casino game on iOS or Android devices or play it via the web browser on whatever device you carry. The gameplay is optimised for mobile action, so you’ll likely appreciate what you get with the Fortune Rabbit online slot.

Summary

Fortune Rabbit is a love-it-or-hate-it game amongst PG Soft players and fans of the Fortune series. On the one hand, it offers far fewer features than its counterparts and isn’t super cheap. However, on the other hand, it has a high-value jackpot, has a moderately easy-to-trigger free spin round, and it pays out decent wins rather frequently. If you’re a fan of simple classic slots, there is every reason to believe that the Fortune Rabbit slot will be what you’re looking for.

Related slots

There are plenty of top slots in the Fortune series to consider if you like what you see with Fortune Rabbit. However, if it is only the Year of the Rabbit theme that tickles your fancy, then there are titles from other providers out there. We’ll cover both of these options for you right here. Here are our top picks for similar slots:

Year of the Rabbit: Little-known Woohoo’s Year of the Rabbit slot has an identical theme to this game. It is a five-reel, three-row slot but one that makes use of 243 ways to win. It also supports a free spin bonus, a jackpot-paying click-and-win feature, and roughly the same volatility and RTP rate as PG Soft’s slot.

Little-known Woohoo’s Year of the Rabbit slot has an identical theme to this game. It is a five-reel, three-row slot but one that makes use of 243 ways to win. It also supports a free spin bonus, a jackpot-paying click-and-win feature, and roughly the same volatility and RTP rate as PG Soft’s slot. Fortune Ox: Fortune Ox has been developed by PG Soft and is notable for featuring the same 3-4-3 layout as Fortune Rabbit. Played over ten lines, it is cheaper to play, but as a result, you can only win up to 2 000x your initial bet in this game. Even so, if you prefer smaller stakes and smaller prizes, the Fortune Ox online slot represents a viable alternative to the Fortune Rabbit slot.

Fortune Ox has been developed by PG Soft and is notable for featuring the same 3-4-3 layout as Fortune Rabbit. Played over ten lines, it is cheaper to play, but as a result, you can only win up to 2 000x your initial bet in this game. Even so, if you prefer smaller stakes and smaller prizes, the Fortune Ox online slot represents a viable alternative to the Fortune Rabbit slot. Hot Hot Fruit: Habanero has gone in a different direction with Hot Hot Fruit. It is still part of the same series, but it features five reels and five lines. It costs between 0.25 and 250.00 a spin and can push out wins worth up to 2 500x a bet. While it has a similar RTP rate, it supports more features. For instance, you can find multiplier reels (up to 10x) and a free spin bonus that can magnify your winnings.

Fortune Rabbit FAQs

How much can I win playing Fortune Rabbit?

Wilds may only yield 200x your bet when three appear on a payline, but there is plenty more to win here. If you do well in the Fortune Rabbit feature, you could potentially win up to 50 00x your bet, which is considerably more than you’ll get “on the lines”.

Can I play Fortune Rabbit for free?

Of course. In fact, you don’t have to venture far to find somewhere to play the game. Simply scroll up to the top of this page to find our Fortune Rabbit slot free play demo. This will enable you to play the game for free.

How volatile is PG Soft’s Fortune Rabbit?

Fortune Rabbit is about on par with the other PG Soft slots in this series. The software provider claims that it is a medium variance game, and we have every confidence that they are correct. It certainly plays that way.

Does Fortune Rabbit offer a free spin bonus?

Yes, it does. However, you won’t trigger it by trying to land scatters. Instead, the Fortune Rabbit feature is triggered at random, and all you can do is spin those reels and hope that it becomes active before you run out of funds. This is crucial since the free spin bonus is where the real money can be made.

What will I like about playing Fortune Rabbit at online casinos?

The Fortune Rabbit online slot is simple and unimposing for new players. You aren’t tasked with learning dozens of new features. Instead, even rank amateurs can pick up the game and give it a spin. Furthermore, the big-money winnings aren’t to be missed in this slot release.